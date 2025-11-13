First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 4 Opponent: Colgate Raiders
After a revealing win over No. 11 Texas Tech, Illinois doesn’t have much time to celebrate. The Illini turn right around to face Colgate on Friday (8 p.m. CT, BTN) – a program that has quietly developed into one of the most consistently competitive mid-majors in the country. Overlook the Raiders, and they have the tools to make things uncomfortable in Champaign.
Colgate at a glance
The Raiders are led by longtime coach Matt Langel, who has built a respectable mini dynasty in his decade-long run in Hamilton, New York. Under his leadership, Colgate has dominated the Patriot League with a disciplined, sharpshooting style and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021 to 2024. Last season, the Raiders came up just short of another bid, falling by three points in the conference semifinals, but they return a group capable of reclaiming the league crown this year.
Despite being picked third in the Patriot League preseason poll, Colgate has stumbled out of the gate. The Raiders dropped a close opener at Michigan State and a three-point heartbreaker to Northeastern before righting the ship with a win over Drexel on Tuesday. Now 1-2, they are still searching for the consistency that has defined Langel’s teams in recent years – but possess the system, experience and coaching to pose a challenge if Illinois lets its guard down.
The Raiders on the court
Langel brings back several key contributors from last year’s squad, but the focal point might be junior guard Jalen Cox. A preseason All-Patriot League selection, Cox is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign in which he averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists per game, earning third-team all-league honors. As the engine of Colgate’s backcourt, Cox will be aiming to further sharpen his shot creation and playmaking while taking another step forward this season.
The Raiders also feature an emerging weapon in junior forward Sam Wright, who has gotten off to a terrific start in 2025. Wright is averaging 18.3 points per game on 63.6 percent shooting, along with 5.0 rebounds, providing Colgate with a reliable interior presence and scoring punch. He opened the season with 17 points at Michigan State and followed it up with a 22-point performance against Drexel on Tuesday, showcasing his efficiency and versatility on the offensive end.
Colgate surrounds its stars with a veteran supporting cast, featuring just one freshman in the regular rotation. It’s an experienced group with strong chemistry and a deep understanding of Langel’s system, which has been a hallmark of the program’s sustained success. With that continuity and balance, the Raiders should again be a major factor in the Patriot League race.
Offensively, the Raiders play a disciplined, methodical style built on elite shooting and crisp ball movement. In their season opener against Michigan State, they knocked down 11 three-pointers and showcased the balanced scoring that has become their trademark. Rather than relying on isolation plays, Colgate thrives on running well-designed sets and forcing defenses to stay locked in for a full 30 seconds. It’s a system that has earned Langel five Patriot League Coach of the Year awards – and one that consistently ensures his team's competitiveness against high-major opponents.
On defense, Colgate sticks primarily to a man-to-man scheme anchored in discipline and communication. The Raiders are sharp with their rotations, rarely over-help and almost never bite on shot fakes. They force opponents to hit tough, contested shots and value making teams work through multiple actions to find clean looks. It’s a fundamentally sound approach that mirrors their composure on the offensive end.
Illinois vs. Colgate matchup
Although Colgate remains one of the premier mid-major programs in college basketball, this matchup heavily favors an Illinois team riding high after an 81-77 win over Texas Tech. The Illini should have a significant size advantage, as the Raiders lack a true 7-footer in their rotation – a mismatch that should allow Brad Underwood’s squad to control the glass and dominate the paint.
One subplot to watch is the potential return of guard Mihailo Petrovic, who was close to suiting up against Texas Tech but has yet to make his season debut. If he’s available, expect Underwood to work him back into the rotation as Illinois gears up for several marquee non-conference matchups ahead. With the momentum from Tuesday’s win and a clear advantage inside, the Illini are well-positioned to take care of business on Friday night..