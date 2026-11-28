Illinois basketball (7-1) just beat a then-top-100 KenPom team – Western Kentucky – by 40 points on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini authored another explosive scoring performance, showed off their ridiculous depth and now roll into Friday's showdown against UConn at Chicago's United Center (6 p.m. CT, FOX) with maximum momentum.

So it was a perfect game, and there are individual A-plus player grades all around, right? Nope. It was yet another spectacular but far-from-perfect night from the Illini. Here’s our report card:

Illinois basketball report card after blowout win over Western Kentucky

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Kentucky guard Armelo Boone (12) strips the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tomislav Ivisic: A-

Mr. Backdoor Dimer had himself a game Friday. Ivisic had assist after assist on backdoor cuts out of the mid-post. Credit to the other Illini for recognizing the opportunity to dive, and kudos to Ivisic for his quick recognition, decision-making and pinpoint delivery on the gorgeous dimes. It gives Illinois yet another tough-to-guard look.

Aside from his seven assists, Ivisic was solid elsewhere, too. He had six points on a pair of made threes (and it’s encouraging to see him continue to launch confidently). He committed only one turnover – although it was another steal from a digging guard, an ongoing issue. But Ivisic had two blocks and mostly – aside from a not-that-great first half – protected the rim effectively.

Ethan Brown: A

OK, we’re nitpicking. But Brown’s two turnovers in the first half were ugly. We know: He’s a freshman. But he hasn’t played like it to this point, so those two possessions stood out.

Wiping that off the board, though, Brown was dynamite: an 8-for-12 night from the field and four made threes en route to 22 points. How about eight rebounds, too? And four assists. Oh, and did we forget to mention he just had surgery for a broken nose ? All things considered, Brown was phenomenal.

Lincoln Williams: B+

That quick rip-and-go from the corner is quickly becoming Williams’ go-to move. And if he’s going to finish it with a thunderous jam every time, then by all means, carry on, young man. It was also encouraging to see Williams take another three (even if it didn’t fall).

Defensively, Williams picked up full court and hounded Western Kentucky star Teagan Moore. One note: Williams can be more active on the glass. He finished with just three boards.

Quentin Coleman: B

The grading scale is quickly changing for Coleman. His 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes were solid – but nothing special. And he had some unnecessary pulls. Also, he needs to stay out of foul trouble (he picked up four).

It was by no means a bad game for Coleman. It just wasn’t an extraordinary performance – which is exactly what the Illini will need from him against UConn on Friday .

Andrej Stojakovic: B

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the ball against Western Kentucky Guard Teagan Moore (30) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ two stars both get a B. We saw a little bit of regression from Stojakovic against the Hilltoppers. We get it: Stojakovic is one of the best transition players in the country, and Illinois wants to go. But driving into four bodies with zero rebounders simply isn't good basketball under any circumstances.

Stojakovic can still buy a bucket here and there in those scenarios – he did convert an and-one in that exact scenario against Western Kentucky – but it will result in far more forced shots and turnovers than the Illini would like (also see WKU). He still finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists – bu with three turnovers.

Zavier Zens: A

Zens rarely gives room for nitpicking his performance – and there was again little to take issue with in the Hilltoppers game. Zens defended hard and well. He took his open threes and connected (3-for-7 from deep). He kept the rock moving on offense.

But one rebound? That's a season-low for Zens. We doubt we'll see it again anytime soon.

Zvonimir Ivisic: B+

Finally! Zvonimir Ivisic hit his second three of the 2026-27 campaign on Friday. He is now 2-for-18 (11.1 percent). And he must keep shooting. Still, we aren’t particularly concerned with that aspect of his game.

Rather, it’s his rim protection – which tends to be off the charts – that we're focused on. So why were Western Kentucky guards going after his paint like it was their own? Guards and bigs alike scored over and through Big Z at will in the first half. That's inexcusable.

That said, he, along with Tomislav Ivisic, flipped the narrative in the second half and locked down the interior. In the end, Zvonimir finished with a solid stat line of nine points, six rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes.

Stefan Vaaks: A-

We’ve said it before and we’ll probably say it again: Some of the shots from Vaaks are absolutely ridiculous. But he's a flow shooter, and he has the ability to hit them when he finds his groove. It's still a stretch to call a contested one-dribble pull-up three early in the shot clock a “good” look for Vaaks, but he's the kind of shooter who must be graded on a slight curve.

Stuffed the stat sheet.



Stef sets season highs in points and 3-pointers in our win over WKU. pic.twitter.com/KBoYKHpU4P — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 28, 2026

And in this case, it's hard to argue with the results: 6-for-12 from behind the arc. Vaaks scored a game-high 24 points, snagged three boards, dished out two assists (though did commit three turnovers). It’s great to see Vaaks, who now has scored 20-plus in three straight games, finally clicking on offense.