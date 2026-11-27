It had been over a quarter century since the Big Ten won the national title in college basketball – until Michigan accomplished that feat earlier this year. And it's not like the Wolverines weren’t pushed in league play in 2025-26. The Big Ten made up half of the Elite Eight and then the Final Four.

Now in 2026-27, the next step for the league is consistent, national-level excellence at the top. Can the Big Ten sustain its newfound success? The answer, at least through about a month of the season, has been an agonizing no – save for a few squads. Let’s break it down:

The Big Ten's brutal start to the 2026-27 college basketball season

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter motions to his team during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Big Ten teams have fallen to Missouri Valley Conference clubs already in November. Purdue lost in double overtime against Valparaiso, and Wisconsin was throttled by Murray State, 70-53.

WHAT A FINISH!



Justus McNair delivers a buzzer-beating triple to seal the @ValpoBasketball win pic.twitter.com/V6TA5ORuhZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 7, 2026

And the reigning national champions? Well, Michigan – which many expected to take a slight step backwards after losing its frontcourt and head coach – has instead fallen off a cliff. The Wolverines, as of Friday morning, are under .500. They have lost multiple games by more than 25 points.

Thanksgiving Day was the cherry on top. The anti-masterpiece the league managed to put together – 1-6 on the day – was a grim sight to behold. Purdue lost to an Oklahoma squad that fell to East Texas A&M in its season opener. Maryland lost to San Diego State. No. 18 USC lost to Utah State. (To be fair, Utah State is the real deal.)

The list goes on: No. 6 UCLA was blasted by Saint Mary’s. Michigan lost to Miami by 27. Michigan State managed to escape a not-that-great Arkansas team for the league’s lone win of the day. Oregon, for its part, challenged No. 5 Texas Tech and ultimately came up short.

As it stands now, only four teams in the Big Ten are ranked in the top 20 of KenPom . At the end of the 2025-26 season, there were four Big Ten teams in KenPom's top 10 (and eight in the top 25). To make matters worse, there are two Big Ten teams – Northwestern and Penn State – that currently aren’t even in the top 100.

Still, although this may not be the year of top-to-bottom league supremacy for the Big Ten, it may still own a very special claim: claiming the best team in college basketball. Illinois is the No. 2 team in KenPom (and the only Big Ten squad currently in the top 10).

Even according to KenPom, though, the Illini aren’t the best team – yet. And metrics aside, it’s safe to say Houston (which is No. 1) has been the top squad in college basketball in this young season.

But it isn’t about being atop the college hoops mountaintop in November. It’s all about earning that status in April. And Illinois appears built to be the team to do it – and for a few reasons.

Why Illinois has all the makings of a national title team

Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, David Mirkovic hasn’t played a game yet this season. Here we have a preseason All-American – theoretically a top-five player in the country – who hasn’t seen the floor once. Illinois beat Duke by 21 in Durham, North Carolina, without him.

What about that Texas Tech loss, though? It may sound trite, but it was exactly what the Illini needed at the time. A group of young, inexperienced Illini freshmen faced some hard lessons in Lubbock, Texas,. and we saw how well – and quickly – they took to them against the Blue Devils.

Quentin Coleman is the best freshman in the country – and one of the best players in college basketball, period . Andrej Stojakovic just scored 46 points at Duke. Tomislav Ivisic has quietly been excellent. Ethan Brown is hitting nearly three three-pointers a game and shooting a Big Ten-best 51.3 percent from deep. He also hasn’t missed a two-pointer.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

We can keep going: As a team, the Illini are the No. 1 offensive rebounding unit in the country. They also lead the country in two-point efficiency. They just broke the Big Ten record for three-pointers made in a game. Defense? They’re in the top 50 in both two-point and three-point defense.

And remember: Illinois' freshmen contributors aren't done growing. So if they're this effective already – we haven’t even discussed Lincoln Williams or Zavier Zens yet – how good might they be by March?

No matter a club's talent, coaching or intangibles, it’s exceptionally difficult to win a national title. An off shooting night or a hot opponent can end even a magical season early. Even when Illinois has had a high ceiling in recent years, a national title has been too great a challenge because of the team's too-low floor.

But consider this: The Illini shot 18.8 percent on threes and beat Duke by 21 points on the road. For once, the floor is very high. Once Mirkovic returns, it should be elevated even higher. And as the freshmen continue to grow, go ahead and raise it a bit more.

Even in what is shaping up as a rough early season for the Big Ten, the conference may very well maintain its grip on the college basketball world when the last team is left standing at the end of the season. Michigan State can never be counted out, and Indiana is a former national champ that is suddenly stirring again, but for now it's looking like Illinois or bust for the Big Ten.