Three Instant Observations From Illinois' 87-73 Win Over UTRGV
The calm waters are nearly all stern-side for the Illinois men's basketball now. The sailing gets considerably less smooth from here.
On Monday, the Illini advanced to 6-1 with an occasionally flashy but often faltering 87-73 win over UT Rio Grande Valley at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini got another strong individual performance from Andrej Stojakovic (24 points) and won another battle of the boards (44 rebounds to the Vaqueros' 32), but they didn't begin to truly pull away until about the last six minutes of the game.
Blame it on poor shooting (8-for-30 on threes – too many of them on open looks). Chalk it up to crummy defense – both team and individual, at times. Go back to the injuries, which have undeniably held back progress. Whatever. No one is going to have sympathy for this huge, deep, talented Illini squad. But with UConn and Tennessee up next, followed by the start of the Big Ten season, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is going to have to get his club's remaining issues sorted. And soon.
Here are three more instant observations from Monday's Illini win:
1. Mihailo Petrovic gives Illinois another gear
Monday night was the moment Illini fans have been waiting for – even if they weren't sure how long they would have to hold out to see it. For the first time since he signed with Illinois over the summer, lead guard Mihailo Petrovic finally got a chance to open up the throttle and put his foot to the floor for more than just a flash. And the results (including 12 points and four assists in just 16 minutes) were something to behold.
Petrovic sped up the floor with the ball in his hands and willed the Illini offense to more transition opportunities and open looks off the secondary break. Even when Petrovic's passing wasn't quite pinpoint or slightly mistimed – such as one dish that nearly became a spectacular dime to Tomislav Ivisic but was a whisper too late – the outlines of a Showtime-style offense could be detected whenever he was at the controls. If his teammates can catch up to Petrovic's speed over time, Illinois will add yet another dimension to an offense that is already capable of beating opponents in almost countless ways.
2. The Illini need to solve their Tomislav Ivisic problem
The win over the Vaqueros was only the third game back for Ivisic after he had missed three because of a knee injury. But even taking into account that his mobility and conditioning aren't where they will be, UTRGV is just the latest Illini opponent – and certainly won't be remotely the best – to expose a weak link in the defensive chain.
All season, teams have been targeting Tomi (and, to a slightly lesser extent, his brother Zvonimir Ivisic) in the pick-and-roll whenever they get a chance – and it has worked with the kind of regularity that should alarm Underwood.
There are some schematic wrinkles Illinois can play around with to hide or mitigate the issue, but there isn't a cure-all in this case. But the Vaqueros got too many good looks and kept the game too close by pulling the Ivisic brothers out to the perimeter with high PnR actions. The rest of the college basketball world, we promise, is watching. The Illini twin towers are going to need more help when switching onto quicker ball-handlers, and their teammates are going to have to be far faster and sharper in their rotations in those scenarios.
3. 'SOMEBODY'S GOT TO CUT!'
Underwood can scream it from the sideline all he wants – and he did Monday against UTRGV – but imploring his players to dive or move off the ball on offense isn't enough. He has to coach it.
If that sounds like a dig, that's because it absolutely is: Underwood's recent Illinois offenses have been statuesque – and we're talking about their activity, not their form – away from the ball and the occasional screener. Flashes into the lane? There was one we saw against the Vaqueros – which, not for nothing, led to a David Mirkovic bucket. Backdoor cuts? Uh-uh. Off-ball screens? Please.
Great and deep scoring talent is a blessing – but also, occasionally, a curse. In college basketball, one-on-one turn-taking gets you beat. It might work today. Maybe even tomorrow. But on a night when the jumpers (or free throws) aren't falling and a smart opponent with hard-working defenders digs in its heels, endless iso ball is a recipe for ugly, ineffective hoops. Underwood has himself to blame for that. Holler at players after building off-ball actions into the offense and demanding to see them – even when the offense is working just fine without them.