Illinois basketball (7-1) has, save for one shabby first half of basketball at Texas Tech, more than lived up to its lofty preseason billing, That includes a rare display of dominance for any college basketball program – a blowout win over Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium .

But although the Illini will be tested by a grueling non-conference schedule – UConn is up next – conventional wisdom tells us that Big Ten play will wear them down (as it would any team). Conference play is where Brad Underwood’s squad is going to take its most lumps, right?

Well, yes and no. Per Bart Torvik , a metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, Illinois’ toughest remaining game in terms of win probability will come during league play. Then again, Bart Torvik suggests there isn't another game on the schedule in which the Illini aren’t the favorite.

Obviously, given the volatile nature of the game, Illinois is hardly a lock to win out. There's a lot of basketball left to played. But as things stand today, the Illini have a better than 50 percent chance of victory in each of the individual outings left on its schedule. And the only thing more surprising than the fact only one of those matchups is projected at less than a 65 percent win probability may be the opponent in that game.

What is Illinois basketball's toughest remaining scheduled game?

Nov 24, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries is seen against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The knee-jerk reaction looking at the Illini’s remaining schedule is that the toughest remaining matchups are as follows: UConn in Chicago, Michigan State at home and perhaps Nebraska or UCLA at home. Instead, per Bart Torvik, it’s actually Illinois’ road clash at Indiana in late January (62 percent chance of Illini victory).

The Hoosiers, led by second-year head coach Darian DeVries, have turned over a new leaf this season. They currently sit at 8-0, and own three high-major victories (neutral-site wins over Syracuse, Arkansas and Kentucky).

How did they do it? In two words: shooting and size. (Sound familiar, Illini fans?) After getting tossed all over the boards a season ago, Indiana have gone the two-big route in 2026-27.

DeVries and his staff made a concerted effort to add size. Enter Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell and SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, both of whom are seven-footers.

Then the Hoosiers snagged high-level point guard Markus Burton and surrounded him with shooting in Duke transfer Darren Harris (2.1 threes per game) and Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay (2.1 threes per game).

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) look on against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaeden Mustaf, yet another transfer, is a pesky on-ball defender who can guard a variety of perimeter positions. And compared to last season, Indiana has way more depth off the bench. The main difference is the scoring balance and rebounding. The Hoosiers weren’t talented or big enough to truly compete in the Big Ten a year ago. They've since addressed both.

In fact, they are top 25 in offensive and defensive rebounding rate. They shoot 36.1 percent from deep as a team (plus a solid 56.7 percent on twos). Per Bart Torvik, Indiana has the No. 12 offense in the country.

So what does this mean for Illinois? Well, when the road date in Bloomington rolls around in January, it will mean two things: The Illini must control the glass and they must defend. Rebounding will be a strength-on-strength category. The size and athleticism should be comparable between the teams, so it will come down to who brings the intensity and physicality.

On the flip side, how far will Illinois’ defense have progressed by then? The Hoosiers have the offensive ability to trade baskets with the Illini all night (although that would still be advantage Illinois). Either way, it will be an intriguing – and, at least heading into the season, unexpected – test for Underwood’s club come late January.