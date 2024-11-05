Instant Analysis: Illinois Basketball Rolls Eastern Illinois, 112-67
In Monday's men's basketball season opener, Illinois seemed to understand the mandate:
Give the people what they want.
OK, so that directive might have been down the list for Illini coach Brad Underwood going into the matchup with Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center. But placating fans who had been hungry to see a roster infused with so much new talent – and to get a first glimpse at how the pieces might fit together – turned out to be a fringe benefit in Illinois' explosive 112-67 win.
Most notably, freshman forward Will Riley – the Illini's highest-rated recruit of the internet era – put on a personal showcase off the bench with a game-high 31 points, seven rebounds and five 3-pointers.
Riley, who appeared somewhat shaky in Illinois' exhibition loss to Ole Miss last week, entered the EIU game brimming with confidence and, it seemed, veins coursing with ice water.
"It was great, it was great. It was a great experience," Riley said. "I loved it, and we did great as a team."
That wasn't just false modesty: Five Illini players scored in double figures, including sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who scored 21 points (including 18 in the first half) to trail only Riley. After catching fire as a freshman against the Panthers in last year's season opener, Gibbs-Lawhorn has now scored 39 of his 87 career points against EIU.
The Illini's superior size, athleticism and physicality were on full display against the Panthers, as they hammered the visitors on the boards (58 to 28) and got to the line nearly twice as often (46 to 25 in free-throw attempts).
But just as impressive was the skill demonstrated by a nearly turned-over Illinois roster (an exodus that now also includes Ty Rodgers, who, in a surprise move, made the decision just before game time on Monday to redshirt the 2024-25 season). Riley was the ringleader, but hardly alone, in launching – and landing – from 3, as the Illini hit 16 of 42 shots (38.1 percent) from behind the arc. It was an excellent sign for a team that was remade with Underwood's vision of size and shooting in mind.
Moreover, freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis played with (mostly) quiet brilliance in his 25 minutes, scoring 11 while adding five rebounds and seven assists. His shooting, finishing and preternatural vision and passing appeared, as advertised, nearly NBA-ready.
A brief scare in the second half – newcomer sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic, who finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds – left the floor with an apparent ankle injury. But he returned to the game within minutes and appeared unaffected.
In the first half, the Illini showed they were bound and determined to make their defensive drop coverage work against the Panthers, who happily obliged them by hitting a heap of mid-range jumpers and long floaters coming off high ball screens.
But Underwood was unfazed by EIU's shooting on long 2s, saying on the B1G+ broadcast at the break that the Panthers were taking the shots Illinois wanted to give them. Perhaps predictably, the visitors shooting fell off toward the end of the half, and it was hard to argue much with the strategy when the Illini headed to the locker room with a 50-35 lead.