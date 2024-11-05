3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Season-Opening Win
After 219 days without Illinois men's basketball action, the 2024-25 season finally, officially, got underway Monday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Taking on their season-opening opponent of recent tradition in Eastern Illinois, the Illini delivered good things to all those who waited with a decisive 112-67 walkover win.
With the Illini (1-0) returning only two active scholarship players from last season's squad (and now just one, after Ty Rodgers' game-day redshirt announcement), questions had swirled almost ceaselessly throughout the offseason.
In an emphatic performance, Illinois certainly seemed to answer many of them. Patience should be preached after precisely one game, but let's start here – with three key numbers that determined the outcome against the Panthers:
7
If you hadn't guessed it, that’s Will Riley’s uniform number. Get used to hearing it called this season. In arguably the most impressive Illinois hoops debut ever, the uber-talented freshman put up 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists on EIU. Riley did it all, knocking down 5 of 6 from long range (including two four-point plays), Euro-stepping defenders in transition and cleaning up the offensive glass for second-chance points. The expectations for Riley are high – he was just named to the Karl Malone Award preseason watch list – yet he somehow surpassed them in his debut. While it’s obviously unrealistic to expect this every night out of Riley, even just a healthy portion of the shooting acumen and transition skills we saw Monday could elevate this Illinois team to new levels.
58
Brad Underwood teams are known for their rebounding – and, yes, the Illini were facing an undersized mid-major opponent Monday. But the Illini absolutely dominated EIU on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 58 to 28. Seven Illini had five or more rebounds, with Tomislav Ivisic’s 14 leading the way. Don’t expect that kind of margin to be carried into Big Ten play, but with the Illini’s exceptional size, athleticism and get-after-it, they can be expected to be a top rebounding team in the conference.
63
Depth is what sets this Illinois team apart from those of previous years, and on Monday the Illini bench racked up 63 combined points as their two leading scorers checked in after tipoff. Riley’s 31 led the way, but Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn poured in 18 first-half points to finish with 21. No matter how the lineup shakes out over time, it seems the Illini will have plenty of scoring firepower off the bench. But bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth also brought new dimension to the defense. That's four difference-makers off the bench if you're counting at home. There may be headaches trying to find time for everyone over the course of the season, but Underwood would be the first to tell you that it's an excellent problem to have.