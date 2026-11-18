Through the first four games of the season, Illinois basketball's defense left plenty to be desired . The Illini were practically handing out free passes to the basket in the first half against Texas Tech, and then had their fair share of defensive struggles against Sam Houston at home on Friday.

But on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, Brad Underwood's squad looked like an entirely different team.

In Illinois' 99-78 victory over No. 5 Duke , Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman combined for an absurd 73 points. And when David Mirkovic returns to the lineup, the Illini will have another star at their disposal.

But if Illinois wants to cut down the nets in April, it will need more than just its stars. And on Tuesday, three Illini showed exactly why.

It might be hard to believe that a player who scored three points in a game in which his team scored 99 was one of the most important figures on the floor, but that was precisely the case with Zens.

Quentin feeds Zavier for an open three and forces Duke to take a timeout!



1H 5:56 | Illinois 34, Duke 24 pic.twitter.com/aFP909GWUP — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 18, 2026

The freshman Zens played 31 minutes, hauling in eight rebounds and recording two steals. There's a reason Underwood kept him on the floor for nearly the entirety of the contest despite his lack of offensive production.

Zens was active defensively, competed on the glass and did seemingly everything that was asked of him. For a true freshman to have that kind of defensive composure in one of the most hostile environments in college basketball is incredibly impressive.

On Tuesday night, Ivisic couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.



But, boy, did he make his presence felt on the other end of the floor.

Big Z with the block and Andrej Stojakovic scores on the other end



Illinois is just drumming Duke in Cameron Indoor right now, wild stuff. That rim must look 5x the actual size to Stojakovic, he’s up to 37! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tAPD9EChQE — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) November 18, 2026

The Croatian big man Ivisic recorded three blocks, and that number doesn't quite tell the whole story. Ivisic altered numerous shots around the basket and made life considerably more difficult for the Blue Devils whenever they ventured into the paint.

At 7-foot-2, Ivisic gives Illinois a defensive weapon that few teams across the country can call upon. Even when his shot isn't falling, his ability to protect the rim makes him an invaluable piece of this Illini rotation.

Vaaks apparently joined Ivisic in leaving his jump shot back in Champaign, but the Providence transfer didn't let his offensive struggles dictate his effort elsewhere.

Vaaks only played 17 mins thus far and would be Duke's leading rebounder — Stephen Gillaspie (@StephenGHoops) November 18, 2026

The sophomore pulled down eight rebounds and recorded two steals, making a significant impact despite scoring just two points.

Illinois outrebounded Duke 54-34, and having guards and wings like Vaaks and Zens aggressively crash the glass was a major reason for that disparity.

Why it matters

There will be nights when Stojakovic and Coleman aren't scoring a combined 73 points (although Illini fans certainly wouldn't complain if they made it a regular occurrence).

It's on those nights that Illinois will need to rely on its defense, rebounding and toughness to grind out victories.

Illinois skyrockets up KenPom after that 21-point beatdown at Duke.



Defense jumped from 32 to 15. pic.twitter.com/R7d9TjyM3Y — Nathan (@PFGNathan) November 18, 2026

The Illini have already established that they possess one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball. The question has been whether they can defend at a level that warrants national championship aspirations.

Tuesday provided a glimpse of what that could look like. Zens, Ivisic and Vaaks won't be the ones plastered across social media following the victory, but their willingness to do the dirty work could ultimately be what separates a really good Illinois team from a national championship-winning one.