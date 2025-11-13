How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Colgate (Game 4)
Despite currently missing arguably its best player and projected starting point guard, and having received zero starts from its star transfer and emerging go-to scorer, No. 14 Illinois (3-0) couldn't have asked for a much better start to its season as it prepares to host Colgate at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday (8 p.m. CT, B1G+).
Center Tomislav Ivisic remains out, but Mihailo Petrovic may finally make his season debut against the Raiders, joining Andrej Stojakovic in an Illini rotation that, slowly but surely, is returning to health. It may be that the best Colgate coach Matt Langel can hope for is to catch the Illini in transition, After Illinois destroyed a pair of mid-majors at home and then took down No. 11 Texas Tech despite playing less than its best, the Raiders will be grasping at anything that even hints at an advantage in this matchup.
Here's more information on Friday's non-conference matchup in Champaign:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Colgate Raiders
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) vs. Colgate (1-2)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV/streaming: B1G+
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- This season: Illinois rolled mid-major opponents Jackson State and Florida Gulf Coast at home before hosting No. 11 Texas Tech on Tuesday, when it gritted out an 81-77 win at the State Farm Center for its first milestone win of 2025-26. Colgate, coming off a 14-19 (10-8 Patriot League) record last season, hung with Michigan State into the second half of a season-opening loss before dropping a home game to Northeastern and on Tuesday beating Drexel for its first win of the season.
- Series history: Illinois is 5-0 against Colgate all time, most recently topping the Raiders 74-57 on Dec. 17, 2023.
What to know about Colgate
Langel has turned Colgate into one of college basketball's most respected mid-major programs, leading the Raiders to four straight NCAA Tournaments (2021-2024) and 20 wins in five of six seasons – what likely would have been an unbroken streak if not for COVID.
Guard Jalen Cox and forward Sam Wright lead an efficient, sharpshooting Raiders attack, but Langel lacks the athletes, size and depth to hold up (particularly in the frontcourt) against a skilled, deep, relentless Illini roster. There is a world in which Cox, Wright and Kyle Carlesimo (nine threes through three games) get scorching hot from behind the arc, the Raiders find a way to slow the pace to a crawl and Illinois can't get out of its own way – but that world lies in a faraway dimension nowhere near the State Farm Center floor where Colgate figures to take its lumps Friday.