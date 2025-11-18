3 Key Numbers Ahead of Illinois vs. Alabama – And What They Mean
No. 8 Illinois (4-0) will meet No. 11 Alabama (2-1) at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday night in a hotly anticipated top-15 clash featuring NBA-level talent on both squads, along with two of the premier coaches in college basketball in Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Alabama’s Nate Oats. Here are three key numbers to know heading into the matchup:
Three must-know numbers heading into Illinois-Alabama
Alabama’s three-point attempts per game: 35.0
Last year, no Power 5 team shot more threes than Illinois, which attempted 30.1 per game. That’s almost five fewer than Alabama is putting up through three games in 2025-26. As if that isn’t ridiculous enough, the Crimson Tide seemingly prefer to take more triples in games against high-major opponents, as they put up a mind-boggling 78 long balls in a pair of games against St. John’s and Purdue.
The Illini’s defense is predicated on running teams off the three-point line and forcing them into “tough twos," and that will certainly be the goal on Wednesday night – but likely won’t be the reality. The Crimson Tide simply have too much shooting on their roster for any team – even one with the length and athleticism Illinois boasts – to consistently run them off the line.
At the end of the day, it means one thing for the Illini: They must hit bodies early. Few teams in the country are better rebounding units than Illinois (more on that later), but defensive rebounding is at its most difficult when facing a team that loves to get up shots from deep. Long shots turn into long rebounds, and Illinois must meet bodies early and attack the ball once it comes off the rim, or risk giving up detrimental second-chance buckets to Alabama.
Illinois’ rebounding margin: 21.8 per game
Four games in, there’s only one team in the country (Tennessee) that has been better on the boards than Illinois. Laying claim to a plus-21.8 margin on the glass, the Illini have been nothing short of dominant.
And considering Purdue, which did add a glass-cleaner in Oscar Cluff this offseason but still doesn’t hang its hat on its ability on the boards, had 19 offensive rebounds against Alabama, there’s absolutely no reason that Illinois shouldn’t make a living on the offensive boards itself.
Meanwhile, the Illini need to ensure they keep the Crimson Tide from retaining their misses, as previously mentioned. The key difference in Alabama’s win over St. John’s and loss to Purdue was seemingly the offensive boards and second-chance opportunities (14 offensive rebounds against St. John’s; just seven against Purdue).
Alabama’s Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. combined average points: 40.3
The Illini have a stellar backcourt pairing of their own in Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler, but at least offensively, it can’t quite compare to that of the Crimson Tide’s. Holloway and Philon are perhaps the most skilled guard duo in the nation, and they’re each putting their ability to fantastic use through the early parts of the season.
Holloway is averaging 21.0 points per game, while Philon is contributing 19.3 per outing. They both score in quite different ways (Holloway is just 6-foot-1 and Philon is 6-foot-4), but both are at their best getting downhill.
They also just so happen to combine for 9.5 assists per game. In other words, everything runs through Holloway and Philon on the offensive end for Alabama. The ability of Illinois’ guards (Boswell, Wagler and Andrej Stojakovic) to keep Holloway and Philon out of the paint will be of the utmost importance – and likely the determining factor in the final outcome on Wednesday night.