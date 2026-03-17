One Area of Improvement for Every Illinois Player for the NCAA Tournament

Illinois tips off its 2026 NCAA Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, on Thursday night (8:25 p.m. CT, TNT) against 14th-seeded Penn . The Illini, who earned a three seed, have faltered over the past month or so, leaving much to be desired during their 4-5 stretch. Here is one area of improvement for every player in Illinois’ rotation:

One key area of improvement for each Illinois player

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini huddle at mid court asguard Andrej Stojakovic (2) takes a free throw during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler: Defensive consistency

Against Maryland, freshman guard Keaton Wagler may have scored just 11 points, but he registered three steals and a block. More important than the stat sheet was the eye test: Wagler got deflections, kept the ball in front and pressured at the point of attack. He paired his basketball IQ and length to make life extremely difficult for the Terps guards, showcasing his defensive potential. We know Wagler can score, but top-notch defense during all his minutes – an admittedly tough task for a high-usage offensive player – is a must in March.

Kylan Boswell: All-out grit and intensity

We criticized Kylan Boswell for his notably lackluster effort at times this season, but against Wisconsin (albeit only for 18 minutes because of foul trouble), the veteran guard was exactly what the Illini needed him to be. A tone-setter whose presence was felt by opponents, Boswell played with that bulldog intensity and passion that helps elevate his game and that of his teammates.

Jake Davis: Defensive glass

The dream role player (as head man Brad Underwood constantly reminds us), Jake Davis takes care of his responsibilities without fail. He hits shots, taps out offensive rebounds and is close to a mistake-free defender. But his lack of positional size (6-foot-6) and underwhelming athleticism sometimes leads to him being overpowered or out-jumped on the defensive boards. Sometimes, it’s just the result of a bad bounce, but other times he could fight harder to keep his man off the glass.

David Mirkovic: Reduce careless turnovers

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) reacts at the end of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Freshman forward David Mirkovic has been superb this season, and his unique game is a joy to watch. But he is also prone to boneheaded plays at the worst times. Aggressive turnovers are the result of confident basketball – and something most coaches are willing to live with – but lackadaisical cough-ups can prove fatal in March.

Tomislav Ivisic: Stay engaged despite offensive struggles

All players allow their offensive success to dictate the rest of their game to some extent, but the extent to which Tomislav Ivisic allows his makes and misses to influence his rebounding and defense is a problem. He must close that gap, especially now, in the midst of a shooting slump. If he’s not hitting shots, Ivisic must impact the game as a rim protector and rebounder – both of which he’s extremely capable of doing – or he is arguably a liability.

Andrej Stojakovic: Be aggressive (at the right times)

Once Andrej Stojakovic debuted in the orange and blue back in November, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was going to live up to the hype . A wildly gifted scorer, Stojakovic can get his almost whenever he wants to. But over the course of the season, he has faded into the background at times. In March, the Illini need him to be a rim attacker and offensive producer – but in the right moments. He must pair the “no one can guard me” mindset with a “best play for my team” approach to truly impact winning to the best of his ability.

Ben Humrichous: Hit shots when it matters

Ben Humrichous has quietly been an unreal defender down the stretch of the season – and in the best way possible. His performance on the glass: exquisite. Now, as for his three-point shooting, the numbers are fine (hits 1.6 per game on 35.2 percent shooting), but some timely shots would be welcome. Obviously, Humrichous is trying to hit every shot he takes (who isn’t?), but his ability to find nylon in the clutch – thus far, most of the damage he inflicts is when the Illini are up or down big – could be a game-changer.

Zvonimir Ivisic: Dominate the boards

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrates after scoring against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images