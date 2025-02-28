Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Iowa (Game 29)
Sometimes what sounds like a hot take is just a reasonable observation: If Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) couldn't come away with a win over struggling Iowa (15-13, 6-11) on Tuesday during its monster six-game regular-season closeout, the Illini might not win again in 2024-25.
It was all just string theory after Illinois shut down the Hawkeyes 81-61 in a somewhat-less-than-dominant-yet-plenty-satisfying win. Without Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist), the Illini were (easily) outdone on the boards (36-31), but the shooting was up, the turnovers were down and the defense was back. All in all, it was the win coach Brad Underwood and crew so desperately needed.
And it was mostly high marks for the Illini when breaking down the individual results, as many of the young guys appear to be growing out of their young-guy ways. Below are Illinois' grades against Iowa:
Tomislav Ivisic: A-
Illinois' big fella appeared closer to full strength against Iowa than he has looked in about a month. He ate up the Hawkeyes' gooey interior D (9-for-13 on field goals), stretched it with a couple threes and made it pay for sleeping on his playmaking (a season-high-tying five assists). His rebounding was down (four boards), and he's still vulnerable when pulled outside as a defender, but those are small potatoes compared to his overall impact.
Ben Humrichous: A-
After a scoreless dud of a performance against Duke, Humrichous had one of his best per-minute performances of the season coming off the bench against Iowa. He hit both his three-point attempts, had three rebounds and a season-high three steals in just 14 minutes. From the sounds of it, Humrichous may pop in and out of the lineup or see his minutes rise and fall depending on future matchups.
Kylan Boswell: B+
Boswell offered just the balances between scorer and facilitator, driver and shooter, stay-in-front defender and hair-on-fire hellion. Fifteen points on 50-percent shooting, seven assists and four rebounds is strong work, and for good measure, Boswell threw a wet blanket over Payton Sandfordt (seven points on 2-for-10 shooting).
Will Riley: B+
Riley still has a tendency to get out over his skis a bit too often, but it's hard to argue with 15 points, seven rebounds and a plus-28 plus-minus figure in 36 minutes. Bottom line: He plays with no fear and, against Iowa, made several plays going to the basket that would give Stretch Armstrong chills.
Kasparas Jakucionis: B+
Jakucionis' 14-point, seven-rebound, six-assist performance against Duke felt a little empty, yet his nine points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Hawkeyes felt like just the right touch – not too heavy, not too light. Toss out the Michigan State game (the now-famous eight-minute foul-out), and Iowa was his lowest turnovers-per-minute figure (one in 38) of the season.
Tre White: B
Finally rounding into shape after the flu bug lingered with him longer than most of his affected teammates, White delivered 14 points in 20 minutes against Iowa. His perimeter touch still comes and goes, and the Illini need more than the two rebounds he corralled Tuesday, but he's officially back.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: C-
A tough 0-for-3 night from the field (all threes) and an otherwise empty stat sheet (save for one rebound) in 13 minutes is far from Gibbs-Lawhorn's best work, but they can't all be bangers. The Illini will need what he has to offer plenty more down the stretch.
Jake Davis: C-
Davis and Gibbs-Lawhorn had similar stories against Iowa: It just wasn't their night. It'll come back around again.