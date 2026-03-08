Social Media Reacts to Illinois Closing Out Regular Season With Win at Maryland
In this story:
Illinois (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) did not make Sunday's road matchup with Maryland look easy, but at this point in the season, style points matter a lot less than finding a way to win. On a day when the Illini were expected to handle the Terrapins comfortably, they instead had to grind through 40 tense minutes before escaping with a 78-72 victory.
And, honestly, that may not be the worst thing that could happen to them.
For a team that has had its share of frustrating finishes in close games this season, Illinois finally made the necessary plays late. The Illini did not overwhelm Maryland with shot-making or bury the Terrapins early. They had to execute, stay composed and deliver winning possessions in crunch time. That alone made this result feel meaningful beyond just adding another number to the win column.
With Illinois clinging to a 72-70 lead and just over a minute remaining, the Illini went to a beautifully designed set that got David Mirkovic free for a layup. It was the kind of late-game action that good teams have to be able to trust: organized, coordinated and sharp. Instead of forcing a tough shot or letting the possession get bogged down, Illinois got exactly what it wanted. Mirkovic finished it, the lead grew to four and the Illini finally had some breathing room.
That sequence felt important because it reflected something Illinois has not always shown in tight games. There was no panic, no wasted possession and no hero ball. Just a well-executed set and a winning play.
Mirkovic was the anchor all afternoon. He finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, giving Illinois a steady interior presence when the offense needed someone to settle things down. He was efficient, physical and reliable, and his biggest bucket came at the biggest moment.
Illinois got solid contributions elsewhere, too. Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell each scored 11, Jake Davis added eight, and Zvonimir Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic chipped in eight apiece off the bench. The Illini were far from perfect offensively, shooting just 5-for-24 from three, but they made up for it by attacking the paint, getting to the foul line and converting 21 of 26 free throws.
Maryland deserves credit for making it uncomfortable. Andre Mills was terrific, pouring in 30 points and keeping the Terrapins within striking distance throughout the second half. Every time it looked like Illinois might finally create separation, Maryland – and usually Mills – answered. That is a big reason this game stayed tighter than most expected.
Still, Illinois responded the right way. The Illini did not play their cleanest game, and they certainly did not dominate, but they closed. In March, that matters.
A win like this is not the kind that will generate a ton of buzz, but it could still carry some value. Illinois showed it can survive an off shooting day, handle late pressure and execute when the margin for error is thin. Social media reflected that mood afterward, the reaction being more relief than excitement – but also appreciation that the Illini finally closed out a tight one.
Last dance
Automatic
Dropping dimes
Another slow start ...
Mirk making plays
Illini heat up in the second half ...
... but can't pull away
The shooting has been a disaster
Ending the regular season on a high note
Tell 'em, Jon
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.