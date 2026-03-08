Social Media Reacts to Illinois Closing Out Regular Season With Win at Maryland

Illinois (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) did not make Sunday's road matchup with Maryland look easy, but at this point in the season, style points matter a lot less than finding a way to win. On a day when the Illini were expected to handle the Terrapins comfortably, they instead had to grind through 40 tense minutes before escaping with a 78-72 victory.



And, honestly, that may not be the worst thing that could happen to them.

Coming through on his promise.



Illinois is the winningest team in Big Ten play over the last seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/p05xScFNlg — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 8, 2026

For a team that has had its share of frustrating finishes in close games this season, Illinois finally made the necessary plays late. The Illini did not overwhelm Maryland with shot-making or bury the Terrapins early. They had to execute, stay composed and deliver winning possessions in crunch time. That alone made this result feel meaningful beyond just adding another number to the win column.

With Illinois clinging to a 72-70 lead and just over a minute remaining, the Illini went to a beautifully designed set that got David Mirkovic free for a layup. It was the kind of late-game action that good teams have to be able to trust: organized, coordinated and sharp. Instead of forcing a tough shot or letting the possession get bogged down, Illinois got exactly what it wanted. Mirkovic finished it, the lead grew to four and the Illini finally had some breathing room.

That sequence felt important because it reflected something Illinois has not always shown in tight games. There was no panic, no wasted possession and no hero ball. Just a well-executed set and a winning play.

Mirkovic was the anchor all afternoon. He finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, giving Illinois a steady interior presence when the offense needed someone to settle things down. He was efficient, physical and reliable, and his biggest bucket came at the biggest moment.

David cuts through the defense on the inbound and gets the layup!



2H 0:57 | Illinois 74, Maryland 70 pic.twitter.com/T9wSJoknGJ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 8, 2026

Illinois got solid contributions elsewhere, too. Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell each scored 11, Jake Davis added eight, and Zvonimir Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic chipped in eight apiece off the bench. The Illini were far from perfect offensively, shooting just 5-for-24 from three, but they made up for it by attacking the paint, getting to the foul line and converting 21 of 26 free throws.

Maryland deserves credit for making it uncomfortable. Andre Mills was terrific, pouring in 30 points and keeping the Terrapins within striking distance throughout the second half. Every time it looked like Illinois might finally create separation, Maryland – and usually Mills – answered. That is a big reason this game stayed tighter than most expected.

Still, Illinois responded the right way. The Illini did not play their cleanest game, and they certainly did not dominate, but they closed. In March, that matters.

A win like this is not the kind that will generate a ton of buzz, but it could still carry some value. Illinois showed it can survive an off shooting day, handle late pressure and execute when the margin for error is thin. Social media reflected that mood afterward, the reaction being more relief than excitement – but also appreciation that the Illini finally closed out a tight one.

Last dance

Last game of the regular season, #Illini fans. pic.twitter.com/7YQ1GLfuN9 — The Drive on ESPN 93.5 (@TheDrive935) March 8, 2026

Automatic

Dropping dimes

Tomi passing to Mirk has been a nice piece to the offense recently #illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) March 8, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic might still be fighting his shot, but his passing skills remain top notch. #Illini #B1G — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 8, 2026

Another slow start ...

Can we please wake up? #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) March 8, 2026

Approaching the halfway point of the first half, and the #Illini are down by 3 against an inferior Maryland squad.



Not a good look — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 8, 2026

It’s beyond absurd that Brad can’t prepare his team for all games. They look flat more often than not. #illini — Danny O’Gara (@rowd_to_nowhere) March 8, 2026

Typical Brad Underwood team regressing in March, absolutely nobody looks like they can shoot except Davis…. Wagler routinely takes the first half off now #illini — Cherry Ganz (@Tim661584689896) March 8, 2026

Mirk making plays

Blank check for David Mirkovic this offseason. Whatever it takes. — Illiniwood (@BBallSchoILL) March 8, 2026

I love David Mirkovic #Illini — Lance Rabenort (@rabo12) March 8, 2026

Great playmaking off the doubles from David Mirkovic — Adam (@admjuu) March 8, 2026

Reasons Illinois won that basketball game:



1. David Mirkovic pic.twitter.com/3OQTCCeCKY — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 8, 2026

Illini heat up in the second half ...

#Illini found some flow on offense to start the second half - scoring on five of their first six possessions. They have their largest lead of the night at 48-42 - but some defensive breakdowns allowed Maryland to hang in so far. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 8, 2026

... but can't pull away

Just can’t put Maryland away…

Typical of our games in College Park.#Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) March 8, 2026

This game is not inspiring a lot of confidence that the #illini are going to have a March to remember — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 8, 2026

The shooting has been a disaster

Tomi is a real problem for the #illini — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 8, 2026

Where or where has Tomi gone #Illini — Craig Crowley (@CraigCrowley) March 8, 2026

The ivisic boys have got to tighten up from 3 if this team is going anywhere in the tournament. #illini — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) March 8, 2026

Ending the regular season on a high note

Records are wiped clean. Brad Underwood earns the #illini another Bye-To-Quarterfinals in the #B1G tournament. Not a great performance but just win baby pic.twitter.com/iuJirXpjJB — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) March 8, 2026

A win is a win. Whew.

Find some intensity, passion, grit #Illini

It's officially March Madness. — Phil (@_RePhil_) March 8, 2026

That was too close for comfort. But a win is a win. #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) March 8, 2026

Nice to go out with a win before B1G tourney. Maryland really played up today - made it a little too close for comfort #Illini



I-L-L 🔶🔷 — Ben Johnson changed my life (@coleyhiles1) March 8, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon