Three Things to Watch When Illinois Plays Oregon

Illinois will celebrate Kylan Boswell , Ben Humrichous and AJ Redd as part of Senior Night before Tuesday's 8 p.m. CT tip-off against Oregon at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The trio of seniors have helped Illinois achieve its seventh consecutive 20-win season and put the Illini in position for a No. 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tourament. But before getting into postseason play, Illinois has two more regular-season games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Oregon.

It has been a down year for the Ducks, who – barring a shocking turnaround – will fall short of 20 wins for the first time in coach Dana Altman's 16 seasons at Oregon. At 11-18 overall and 4-14 in Big Ten play, the Ducks lost point guard Jackson Shelstad, an All-Big Ten player last season, to injury in December and haven't been able to recover.

But they have shown some competitiveness of late, defeating USC and Wisconsin prior to Saturday's one-point loss at Northwestern, so Illinois can't take Oregon lightly. Here are three things to watch in this game:

1. How will Illinois' frontcourt respond after Michigan loss?

Illlinois' bigs were outplayed on Friday by Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara, who combined for 54 points and 23 rebounds in the Wolverines' 14-point win.

That's arguably the nation's best front court trio, so the challenge won't be as great on Tuesday against Oregon. But Illinois can still focus on improving what went wrong in that area against a formidable Oregon front line.

The Ducks are led in scoring by 7-foot senior center Nate Bittle, the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year, and 6-foot-10 junior power forward Kwame Evans Jr., who averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds to go with 13.1 points per game. Both can step out and knock down the occasional three-pointer, too.

The Illini have prided themselves on rebounding and physicality this year, but Michigan beat them in those areas. So Tuesday is a chance for Tomislav Ivisic , Zvonimir Ivisic , David Mirkovic and others to bounce back and show they are capable of winning the battle inside.

2. Can Illinois find three-point shooting consistency?

Despite back-to-back losses, Illinois still has the nation's No. 1 offensive efficiency on KenPom, so there's no reason to make major changes. But the reality of an offense that ranks 11th nationally with 31.6 three-point attempts per game is that losses will happen at times when outside shots aren't falling.

That has been the case in the past two games, as the Illini shot just 31 percent in losses to UCLA and Michigan. Not long ago, they also shot 22.6 percent against Indiana and 27.8 percent against Michigan State from beyond the arc.

Between those off nights was a 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) performance against Wisconsin and a 13-for-29 (44.8 percent) game against USC, showing Illinois is certainly still capable – and dangerous – from three-point range. So the concern is not necessarily that Illinois has lost its touch from long range for good, but rather that it will need to find more consistency in postseason play or risk an early exit.

3. Build momentum going into the postseason

The Illini wrap up the regular season with a home game against Oregon and a trip to Maryland on Sunday, a pair of games in which they should be heavily favored. Both are Quad 3 opportunities, so wins wouldn't meaningfully boost Illinois' resume. Still, it will be important to them to avoid bad losses.

Perhaps the most significant thing Illinois can gain from these games is momentum going into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. Because in postseason play, sometimes it's often the teams that get hot at the right time that make deep runs.

For Illinois, that means sharpening up on defense after allowing 95 and 84 points the past two games, finding consistency from three-point range again, staying healthy and staying confident it has what it takes for a March Madness run.