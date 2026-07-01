Why Illinois' 2026-27 Offense 'May Look Different' but Be Just as Effective

In 2025-26, Illinois’ offense was historic. It lorded over the KenPom rankings in adjusted offensive efficiency for the vast majority of the campaign's second half. At one point, it ranked as the top unit in the history of the metric . (In the end, though, Purdue’s offense did inch out the Illini’s in the category.)

Brad Underwood’s crew was stunningly effective on that end – and for two primary reasons: 1) Keaton Wagler, and 2) balance. In 2026-27, the Illini will have the latter, but not the former. So will the Illinois offense again operate like a well-oiled machine? Underwood certainly thinks so.

Brad Underwood's high expectations for the Illini offense

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that we can be really good again,” Underwood told the assembled media on Tuesday, pointing to the continued growth of his son and Illini offensive coordinator Tyler Underwood. “I think Tyler does a masterful job. He spent a ton of time with NBA people here in the offseason.

“I think he understands we had a unique one in Keaton in ball screens. His decision-making was exquisite. I think it may look different, but I expect the same type of output.”

Wagler, who was plucked off the board in last month's NBA Draft with the No. 5 pick by the Los Angeles Clippers, was the heartbeat of the Illini offense a year ago. There is no getting around that.

There is a reason he spent a combined seven minutes off the floor in Illinois’ Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four contests. Wagler's understanding and production in ball-screen situations allowed the Illini to do certain things most other teams couldn’t.

But let’s not forget that five Illini averaged double digits – three of whom are returning for the upcoming season. And Illinois’ offseason haul – which is headlined by star transfer Stefan Vaaks and five-star freshman Quentin Coleman – ensure reinforcements from a talent perspective.

“I think we’ll be faster,” Underwood said. “We’ll play faster. I think all those things are there. I think we’ve got an extremely skilled team. But until we get all the pieces together, it’ll be constant adjustments, as there was up and through the UConn game last year.”

Among teams with a top-10 offense last season, the Illini were the second-slowest squad in terms of adjusted tempo (interestingly, Purdue was the slowest). The slower tempo best suited Wagler’s game, which is why the Illini seemingly stuck to it.

In the three seasons prior, though, Illinois was consistently top 75 in adjusted tempo (for context, the Illini were No. 295 in 2025-26). The best coaches adjust to their players – which is exactly what Underwood did last season.

But in 2026-27, without Wagler in the mix, it appears Illinois is poised to return to its preferred state: speed. And with Coleman, who has the athletic tools and skill set to dial up the pace, along with Vaaks, whose Providence club boasted the No. 18 pace in the nation a season ago, the Illini should be in comfortable hands to do just that.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how an offense functions – whether in tempo or scheme – if it’s tailored to a squad’s personnel. And given Underwood’s track record, it’s safe to say Illinois will very likely customize it to bring out its roster's strengths.