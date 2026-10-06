Why Illinois Coach Brad Underwood's Comments on Quentin Coleman Are So Encouraging

Quentin Coleman was the crown jewel of Illinois’ talent-laden 2026 high school recruiting haul. A five-star recruit, Coleman is one of the highest-rated players to ever commit to the Illini in the modern-day era.

Ability isn't a question for Coleman. But that doesn’t mean he comes with no questions. Illinois coach Brad Underwood discussed what he has seen from Coleman thus far on Friday at the team's media day:

Brad Underwood on Quentin Coleman handling early expectations

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Quentin has been great,” Underwood said. “Obviously, everybody wants to talk about him a lot. I think he has handled those expectations early. Obviously, had a very, very good run with USA basketball.

“Highly competitive. Just got an unbelievable motor [and a] great, great desire to compete. Sometimes, we have to tame that down. We need him to be on the floor and not foul out.

“So I think there’s an eager aggression that he has that I’m excited about. Very, very good shooter. Again, a guy who has always been a best player, and now learning to play within a system where he’s got other good guys around him.

“And I think he’s grown tremendously in shot selection. His decisions when he gets in the paint have become much, much better. He’s understanding concepts ... on the defensive side. Obviously, a great rebounder. He proved that with USA basketball.

“That is something we see every day. Our big guys get ticked off at him every day because he steals their rebounds. But just a very competitive kid. And a guy that’s getting better every day because of how hard he works.”

The comments that bode well for Coleman's (and Illinois') future

Principia Panthers guard Quentin Coleman (11) goes for a lay up during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Paul VI Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Illini to realize their sky-high aspirations in 2026-27 – namely, a national title – Coleman needs to be a key producer, and in every facet of the game.

Scoring is a gimme. He can really shoot it, and shooting translates. Coleman also excels at getting downhill. And with his combination of feel, athleticism, body control and touch, his rim-attacking ability should be a plus .

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Quentin Coleman

No. 11

O'Fallon, Ill. pic.twitter.com/iBGVBxccPi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) July 31, 2026

But the rest of it – his decision-making, defense and rebounding – is what will determine the magnitude of his impact. That's why Underwood's comments are very encouraging.

Coleman, a 6-foot-4 guard, was an unbelievably dominant rebounder for Team USA this past summer. According to Underwood, that has carried into practices. So there is one box checked.

On-ball defense comes down primarily to two things: athletic ability and motor. Check and check. Off-ball defense is IQ and conceptual understanding. That can take some in-season reps, but Coleman should get there (if he hasn’t already arrived).

As for playmaking, that can only be tested by opponents in live action. Different defenders, unique schematic looks, unexpected in-game scenarios – they all reveal the true colors of a decision-maker. Coleman surely has that “processing ability” the Illini seek in their guards, but we won’t know what stage of development he's in until November and December.

If the unknowns – or, in this case, unknown – surrounding Coleman are essentially down to one, though, then it’s safe to say his freshman season should be special, and Illinois’ along with it.