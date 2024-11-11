Illinois Guard Will Riley Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Will Riley, Illinois' highest-ranked recruit of the internet era and the consensus No. 3 incoming freshman in the Big Ten, didn't waste any time asserting himself in Champaign.
On Monday, the conference announced that Riley, a 6-foot-8 guard from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, was selected as the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the 2024-25 season. Riley most recently scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Illini's win over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday, but it was his 31-point, five-3-pointer outburst in his first college action, in a win over Eastern Illinois last Monday, that likely put him over the top.
Riley had stiff competition from other top freshmen making their debuts, as Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper – the two players ranked ahead of him on the list of Big Ten incoming recruits – both went for 20 against St. John's and Maryland's Derik Queen bowled over Manhattan for 22 points and 20 rebounds.
But it was Riley's overall week (22.5 points and 7.0 rebounds) in two Illinois wins, as well as his securing the the Illini freshman scoring record, that tipped the scales in his favor.
The Big Ten appears ready to push the ACC all season for the unofficial title of best collection of freshman in college basketball, so Riley will face plenty of comp for weekly honors – even from inside his own locker room, if Kasparas Jakucionis and Morez Johnson Jr. have anything to say about it. But we still expect to see his name appear here at least a handful more times before season's end.