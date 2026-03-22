Zvonimir Ivisic's Poster Dunk in Illinois-VCU Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

The NCAA Tournament is all about moments. It was NFL Red Zone before NFL Red Zone – full days of gangbusters channel-flipping, head-swiveling and attention-hopping with one of our favorite sports at the center of it all.

On Saturday, Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic offered his goosebump-raising contribution to the mosaic of the 2026 NCAAs, authoring a full-court, defense-to-offense sequence that, while a part of the greater work, was very much a standalone masterpiece in its own right.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) dunks against VCU Rams March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It began in the second half of Illinois' second-round matchup against VCU in Greenville, South Carolina, with the Illini leading 44-32 and agonizingly close to putting away a hard-edged Rams squad that had come back after being down 19 to nip North Carolina in overtime in its first-round game. VCU had already eclipsed a 12-point Illini lead in the first half Saturday, and now 6-foot-10 Rams forward Lazar Djokovic was sprinting in transition with the ball and an opportunity to strike the first blow in the slaying of another giant.

Djokovic crossed halfcourt, blew by Kylan Boswell , gathered and strode past Ben Humrichous – who thought better of reaching in – and elevated, cocking the ball back in one hand in a pose reminiscent of a certain tongue-wagging, sky-walking logo/icon. What he didn't expect was someone waiting for him in the stratosphere above the rim at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

It was Ivisic lurking, leaping and meeting Djokovic where most mortals never visit, and it was his ability to go straight up, stretch his 7-foot-2 frame and get a hand on the ball without fouling Djokovic – an epic highlight on its own – that set up an even grander act.

Because when the ball caromed away and into the hands of Humrichous, who advanced it to Boswell, Ivisic trailed the play, timing his approach for just the right amount of space and speed for peak liftoff. When Boswell spotted Ivisic entering the frame, he floated a cross-court pass to Ivisic, who took two steps to gather before immortalizing VCU's unfortunate 6-foot-8 swingman Michael Belle in poster history.

ZVONIMIR IVISIC PUT HIM THROUGH THE RIM 🤯🤢 pic.twitter.com/HX4guAnZAG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2026

The sequence seemed to snatch much of the remaining fight left in the Rams, the lead soon swelled to 23, and the Illini coasted to an eventual 76-55 win and a spot in the Sweet 16. One shining moment, indeed.

Not surprisingly, Big Z's big swat-and-stuff nearly sent the internet sideways, so below we gathered the best of social media's reactions:

Send it in, Big Z!

“OOOOOOOO…TAKE ME TO THE BALKANS PLEASE!”



Only Bill Raftery can make Zvonimir Ivisic’s POSTER better. pic.twitter.com/2Uc8R1xtrh — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 22, 2026

OHHHH ZVONIMIR IVISIC OHHHHH MY GOOOOOOOSH — Adam Rosen - Nico O’Reilly Enjoyer (@arrosen76) March 22, 2026

That fast break dunk from Zvonimir was insane 😂😂😂 — Illini Enthusiast (@illinihead21) March 22, 2026

Another angle

this sequence from Zvonimir Ivisic 😳 pic.twitter.com/uKKgfkjP0S — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

Are you not entertained?!

Please watch this at least 3 times. Once for the dunk, once for Mirk’s face while he’s on his way up, and once for Ty Rodgers in the background 😂 pic.twitter.com/13xnwemnqu — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) March 22, 2026

“How many times have you watched Zvonimir’s dunk?” pic.twitter.com/cvxLQ9441b — Sean Bauer (@sbauer3311) March 22, 2026

Only fourth?!

#illini Zvonimir Ivisic’s dunk was 4th on SportsCenter top plays



Illinois defeats VCU



Next up: Sweet 16 in Houston — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) March 22, 2026

If the Zvonimir dunk doesn't make it into 'One Shining Moment' the fix is in — Drew Pastorek (@kerotsap) March 22, 2026

But ... are we sure he's human?

In the eyes of Andrej Stojakovic, Big Z is a unicorn🦄



Zvonimir had an ENORMOUS dunk that helped give Illinois the juice it needed to pull away from VCU.



"You should see him run 22s in practice. He outruns all of us. He's literally a different human."#Illini | @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/I1ycLHURxi — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) March 22, 2026

#Illini David Mirkovic's reaction to Zvonimir Ivisic's dunk:



"That was crazy... I was there next to him -- Incredible. His athletic ability is crazy."



(Video from WSPA) pic.twitter.com/ZoIa4knVWi — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 22, 2026

Kylan Boswell's reaction to Zvonimir Ivisic's monster slam in win vs VCU:



Question from @ChiStateOfMind_

(Video from NCAA) pic.twitter.com/7fJcBLIhmK — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 22, 2026

Prayers up for the dunked-on

Oh my GAWD. Call the cops.



Zvonimir Ivisic just murdered a man. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) March 22, 2026

I'll never not be surprised at how violent Zvonimir can be at times. — RPO The Jewels (@WhityRemarks) March 22, 2026

Zvonimir Ivisic that man has a family. pic.twitter.com/drIMAtdWGM — Grant Dahlstrom (@GrantDahlstrom) March 22, 2026

Zvonimir Ivićić said 'hold my rim' and sent that defender to another dimension 🤯💥 Put him THROUGH the hoop like it was personal 🔥🏀🤢 Poster of the tournament locked in! #MarchMadness https://t.co/OECEIoyg98 — Mykal (@BigMykJay) March 22, 2026

There is a myth in the Balkans they tell misbehaved children about what Zvonimir just did to VCU — RPO The Jewels (@WhityRemarks) March 22, 2026

Zvonimir's take