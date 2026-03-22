Zvonimir Ivisic's Poster Dunk in Illinois-VCU Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy
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The NCAA Tournament is all about moments. It was NFL Red Zone before NFL Red Zone – full days of gangbusters channel-flipping, head-swiveling and attention-hopping with one of our favorite sports at the center of it all.
On Saturday, Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic offered his goosebump-raising contribution to the mosaic of the 2026 NCAAs, authoring a full-court, defense-to-offense sequence that, while a part of the greater work, was very much a standalone masterpiece in its own right.
It began in the second half of Illinois' second-round matchup against VCU in Greenville, South Carolina, with the Illini leading 44-32 and agonizingly close to putting away a hard-edged Rams squad that had come back after being down 19 to nip North Carolina in overtime in its first-round game. VCU had already eclipsed a 12-point Illini lead in the first half Saturday, and now 6-foot-10 Rams forward Lazar Djokovic was sprinting in transition with the ball and an opportunity to strike the first blow in the slaying of another giant.
Djokovic crossed halfcourt, blew by Kylan Boswell, gathered and strode past Ben Humrichous – who thought better of reaching in – and elevated, cocking the ball back in one hand in a pose reminiscent of a certain tongue-wagging, sky-walking logo/icon. What he didn't expect was someone waiting for him in the stratosphere above the rim at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
It was Ivisic lurking, leaping and meeting Djokovic where most mortals never visit, and it was his ability to go straight up, stretch his 7-foot-2 frame and get a hand on the ball without fouling Djokovic – an epic highlight on its own – that set up an even grander act.
Because when the ball caromed away and into the hands of Humrichous, who advanced it to Boswell, Ivisic trailed the play, timing his approach for just the right amount of space and speed for peak liftoff. When Boswell spotted Ivisic entering the frame, he floated a cross-court pass to Ivisic, who took two steps to gather before immortalizing VCU's unfortunate 6-foot-8 swingman Michael Belle in poster history.
The sequence seemed to snatch much of the remaining fight left in the Rams, the lead soon swelled to 23, and the Illini coasted to an eventual 76-55 win and a spot in the Sweet 16. One shining moment, indeed.
Not surprisingly, Big Z's big swat-and-stuff nearly sent the internet sideways, so below we gathered the best of social media's reactions:
Send it in, Big Z!
Another angle
Are you not entertained?!
Only fourth?!
But ... are we sure he's human?
Prayers up for the dunked-on
Zvonimir's take
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Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.Follow JasonLangendorf