Why Illinois' 2026 Recruiting Class Cracking ESPN's Top 25 Is So Impressive

Illinois has turned the usual narratives associated with a Brad Underwood-led squad on their head in the 2026 offseason. Sure, the Illini lost four players to the transfer portal. But among this past season's rotational pieces, everyone with remaining eligibility appears poised to run it back ( save for projected NBA Draft lottery pick Keaton Wagler, understandably ).

There may not be another school in the country that has seen the transfer portal poach as much talent from its program as the Illini have over the past few years. But this time around, Illinois should – assuming Andrej Stojakovic ultimately forgoes the NBA Draft – be in the clear.

Thanks to NIL, losing players to transfers will be an annual routine for almost every college basketball program moving forward. So the measure of an offseason now will have less to do with who was lost to the portal and more to do with whether a team, on balance, got better. Given who Illinois is losing to expired eligibility and the NBA, that will be a tall order. At the same time, a top-notch recruiting class may ensure that the Illini reload and return as potent as they were a season ago.

Illinois has checked all the boxes this offseason – including retaining top talent and making key transfer portal additions of its own. But coaxing five quality high school recruits to Champaign – a class headlined by projected lead guard Quentin Coleman – may have been Underwood's most impressive feat.

Where does ESPN rank Illinois basketball’s 2026 high school recruiting class?

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Per ESPN, the Illini have the No. 21 high school recruiting class in the country and the sixth-best in the Big Ten. Illinois has two recruits in ESPN’s top 100 (Coleman is ranked No. 22, while Lucas Morillo checks in at No. 51).

Longtime high school hoops talent evaluator Paul Biancardi named Coleman as the Illini’s most important recruit, citing his perimeter abilities and drawing the Keaton Wagler comparison – which many pundits have made .

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

Illinois’ recruiting class itself – and where it ranks – isn’t monumentally special for Underwood and staff, who have long proven themselves as effective recruiters.

But, as previously established, this isn’t the typical offseason for the Illini. They don’t need an elite high school class. And with just one basketball to go around and five key returners (plus a surefire starter via the portal in Providence guard Stefan Vaaks ), the assumption might have been that building a strong class this offseason would be difficult.

Without a direct path – at least in the near future – to playing time for a few of Illinois’ incoming recruits, it’s a wonder how the Illini were able to land the recruits they did. Whether it was the development abilities of the program, the proven winning or some Underwood magic – or a combination of all three – all that matters is the future remains unwaveringly bright in Champaign.