3 Key Stats From Illinois Football's Upset Win Over Oregon

Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) against Oregon (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on Saturday was everything we didn’t think it could be . True freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II wasn’t great (though he got the job done). The Illini rushing attack, on the other hand, thrived.

Oregon’s passing game was surprisingly solid. Illinois’ defense bent a lot, but it never broke (Aaron Henry would be proud). And the biggest shocker of all: the Illini won.



Here are three key stats that explain Illinois’ unexpected 21-10 victory over Oregon.

3 stats that determined Illinois vs. Oregon

Illinois’ Aidan Laughery celebrates his a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ rushing yards vs. Oregon: 225

Before Saturday, the Illini’s rushing attack has been decent but less than dominant through the vast majority of the 2026 campaign. Illinois’ offensive line has been quite effective in pass protection, but it hasn’t been able to consistently create opportunities in the run game.

And with running back Ca’Lil Valentine out, the Illini have been operating at less than full capacity in the backfield. But home run threat Aidan Laughery hasn’t gone anywhere, and against Oregon, he went yard.

75 YARDS.



Laughery breaks through the hole and goes 75 yards for a touchdown.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/5L04CN7BGn — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 24, 2026

Taking a first-down handoff 75 yards in the second quarter, Laughery gave Illinois its first points of the game and cut the Ducks’ lead from 10 to just three late in the first half. It was the game's turning point.

But Laughery’s explosive play was only a piece of a larger output. The Illini combined for a season-high 225 yards on 39 carries. Laughery finished with 123 yards and a score, while Jordan Anderson added 67 yards on 11 carries.

Oregon’s third-down conversion rate at Illinois: 26.7 percent

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the game, Illinois had surrendered a third-down conversion rate of 44.7 percent – an abysmal number. That figure dropped to 26.7 on Saturday as Oregon went just 4-for-15 on third down (though it went 2-for-2 on fourth).

For once, the Illini were able to get an offense off the field. The Ducks punted five times and missed three field goals – all of which came from 47 yards or longer.

Illinois’ defense had been far from impressive through the first half of the season, but it put together a gem of a performance on Saturday. It may have yielded 426 total yards, but it also allowed zero points in the final two quarters. At the end of the day, the scoreboard is all that matters.

The Illini’s tackles for loss against Oregon: seven

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of Illinois’ defensive success – if not most of it – can be chalked up to its ability to create negative plays. Oregon had been coughing up turnovers left and right over its past two outings, and although the Illini had just one takeaway Saturday, they did register seven tackles for loss.

Pat Farrell and Ean Rhea had a sack apiece, while five other Illini racked up TFLs. Those negative plays kept the Ducks behind the sticks, stalled a few drives and forced the one turnover (a Dylan Raiola fumble).

If Illinois’ defense can actually be a strength, then this season – which could have been accurately described as lost just days ago – may very well be salvageable.