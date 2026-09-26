5 Stats That Determined Illinois' Loss to Ohio State

Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) fell 42-19 on the road at No. 7 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in Week 4. It was an offense-oriented shootout of sorts, but the Illini never applied any real pressure to the Buckeyes. Here are five stats that played a key role in the outcome:

5 stats that determined Illinois-Ohio State in Week 4

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State sacks: three

Protecting Katin Houser was a strength for Illinois in non-conference play (as was Houser’s penchant for avoiding sacks). But Ohio State, which had struggled through three games (four sacks entering this one) to create the kind of pressure on opposing passers that it mustered a year ago, got home on three occasions against the Illini. It wasn't overwhelming on Saturday, but it did the trick.

The Buckeyes SWARM Katin Houser and bring him down for a sack pic.twitter.com/BQBrcYeYon — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

Yes, the Illini were battling injuries along the offensive line, but that doesn't make the Buckeyes' pressure any less tangible: Ohio State was able to put Illinois' offense behind schedule multiple times (five total tackles for loss). And it didn’t help that Illinois’ defense managed just one TFL of its own.

Illinois’ total yards: 462

That kind of output in any game is a win. Doing it on the road, specifically in The Shoe, and against the defense many consider to be the best in college football, well, that’s downright spectacular.

ILLINOIS RESPONDS ‼️



Jordan Anderson takes it 22 yards to the house for @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/UgAbSLctDu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

The Illini did it through the air (263 passing yards from Houser) and on the ground (199 rushing yards). Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called, for the most part, another brilliant game. The next step? Finishing drives. Illinois parlayed those 462 yards into just 19 points.

Ohio State pass breakups: 12

The offense wasn’t perfect, though. Houser did go just 21-for-37, and he saw 12 of his passes deflected. Illinois’ wideouts were unable to consistently create separation in man-to-man coverage. The good news for the Illini: Houser threw zero interceptions and was able to sneak some passes into unbelievably tight windows (and, additionally, receivers made contested catches).

On the flip side, an inability to win one-on-one matchups on the outside is problematic moving forward. Lunney can’t scheme everyone open, and Houser, despite his pinpoint accuracy, can't be asked to paint a Picasso on every throw. (Also, Illini pass catchers need to finish more catches through to the ground.)

Jeremiah Smith’s receiving yards: 217

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This doesn’t need much explanation. Jeremiah Smith tends to have an unfathomably strong gravitational pull – and for good reason. Instead, the Illini decided this Saturday was the perfect time to release the first season of "Juice Island" (Juice Clarke actually named it himself).

Per audience reviews, though, Illinois is expected to pull the plug on the second season – or at least one would hope. Clarke, a gifted man receiver, can hold up on his own against most wideouts. But Smith is not most. He is one of one. And the whole country knows it – save, apparently, for defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck.

Illini with four-plus receptions: four

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ty Robinson (10) makes a catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The primary worry for Houser heading into Week 4? That he would channel everything to Collin Dixon . And his first throw of the game was a force to Dixon. But after that, Houser settled in and just took what the Buckeyes' defense gave him.

Dixon still saw his fair share of throws (five receptions for 63 yards), but four other Illinois players were just as involved in the passing attack – including Hudson Clement , who led the way with five receptions for 87 yards. And Brayden Trimble and Ty Robinson both hauled in four catches apiece.