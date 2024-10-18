Top Big Ten Football Storylines for Week 8: Illinois Hosts No. 24 Michigan
Illinois is off to a great start, improbably rising into the AP Top 25. Is the nation at-large paying attention? Probably not.
The Illini have a quality win over Nebraska and a close call with Penn State, both on the road, but the discriminating wing of the college football fan base is looking for something more to validate this season.
Beating the defending national champion Wolverines, even as they struggle with offensive woes, would give Illinois the splash it needs to make waves outside of Big Ten country while also remaining in the hunt for a conference title appearance in December.
Big Ten Storylines to Watch in Week 8
5. Gauntlet Continues for Michigan State
The schedule makers were not kind to Jonathan Smith in his first season in East Lansing.
The Spartans had to play No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Oregon before the bye week. And now they exit the break with a visit from Iowa followed by games with three ranked teams: Michigan, Indiana and Illinois. The struggling MSU offense will be tested by the elite Iowa D.
4. Carson Schwesinger Deserves More Attention
Yeah, 1-5 UCLA is way off the radar as they head east to Rutgers this week, but that's not a reason to overlook the play of Schwesinger, who is performing at an All-Big Ten level.
Last week, the Bruins D played well enough to beat Minnesota, allowing 234 yards as Schwesinger made 12 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while earning a 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.
3. Fickell Turning the Corner?
The Luke Fickell regime at Wisconsin has gotten off to a rocky start, especially considering all of the attaboys his hiring received in 2023. But the Badgers have rolled the last two weeks in the best two-game stretch of Fickell's brief tenure.
Wisconsin beat Purdue and Rutgers by a combined score of 94-13 heading into this weekend's trip to Northwestern, which also rolled last Saturday at Maryland.
2. Nebraska and Indiana Take Center Stage
The Huskers and the Hoosiers in mid-October for a game that matters to the Big Ten title. No, not a misprint.
Nebraska and Indiana are two of the best stories in college football this season, combining to start 11-1. Unbeaten IU has been otherworldly in Curt Cignetti's debut, averaging 47.5 points per game to start 6-0 for the first time since 1967.
1. Luke Altmyer vs. the Michigan D
Altmyer has been a microcosm of Illinois' ascent, blooming into one of the top passers in the league (and maybe the country). Can he stay hot against Michigan, arguably the most talented D he'll face this season?
For all of the Wolverines' problems, their defense is still littered with next-level stars, like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart up front and Will Johnson in the secondary.