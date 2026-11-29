A banged-up Illinois football squad (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) closed out its 2026 regular season with a 31-17 loss at Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) on Saturday. By the end of the afternoon, the Illini were down to their fourth-string quarterback, freshman Dane Eisenmenger, who put together an impressive college debut.



Illini coach Bret Bielema spoke at length about the quarterback situation and Eisenmenger’s encouraging afternoon, plus plenty more:

Bret Bielema on quarterbacks Carson Boyd and Dane Eisenmenger

Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (47) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Carson Boyd (2) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Katin Houser and Michael Clayton II inactive because of injuries, sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd got the start on Saturday. But after scoring as many points as turnovers committed (three) in the first half, the Illini turned to their fourth-stringer: freshman Dane Eisenmenger. Even though Illinois came up short, the move proved to be the right choice.

“I thought Carson had a good week of practice,” Bielema said. “And just after that end of the first half, just kind of change the mojo. Nothing that was against Carson. Had a couple of tough breaks. Obviously, had a couple of turnovers.

“But super-impressed with Dane. Really not shocking to us. Even when Katin got hurt the first time, we started bringing Dane up and doing extra preparation with him off the 'look team,' because we knew we were down to Carson and Michael, and then Dane was our third.

“And then, obviously, when Michael went down, then he became our second and that’s when we started using a variety of other players down on the look team. And Dane continued to get reps with the ones and twos.”

Against Northwestern, Eisenmenger looked like he had been practicing with the starters all season. He walked the Wildcats down the field on back-to-back drives and threw two touchdowns – including a gorgeous toss to Collin Dixon on just his second career throw.

Bret Bielema on Dane Eisenmenger’s performance

“He’s been a very impressive kid,” Bielema said of Eisenmenger. “He’s kind of one of those standard what-you-see-is-what-you-get everyday [players]. He’s very consistent. Very, I think, a confident player. Obviously, our roster is made up of a lot of Central Illinois kids. … He’s one of those. Usually, kids, like, in that road – even, I go back to when I was a player – just learning how players handle college and the jump.

“And he was a guy that never really got fazed by it very much. I remember there was a day when he got in. We threw him for reps in with the twos, maybe the threes. He had a couple back-to-back interceptions. He just kind of went about his business and made corrections. [Offensive coordinator] Barry [Lunney Jr.] had the utmost confidence in him today.

BJ Thurman cuts into the Northwestern lead 👀 @IlliniFootball



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/5NkHoSQBBe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2026

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“We were going to go Carson as the starter, move forward. But there were some thoughts about playing Dane in the course of the game, seeing how it went. So at halftime I kind of just made a decision. I asked our coaches, and everybody was in agreement to give it a shot.”

Again, it proved to be the right choice. Eisenmenger finished 10-for-13 for 140 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was calm and collected, not to mention quite accurate.

Bret Bielema on the defensive strides

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) asks the crowd for noise during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, who was hired this past offseason, left the program after the Ohio State loss in Week 4. Inside linebackers coach Roger Cooper was elevated to defensive playcaller, and the Illini defense quickly progressed on a week-to-week basis (although that trend didn’t continue in the regular-season finale).

“I think one thing I say to [Roger] Cooper and the defensive coaches – obviously, today, would’ve loved to get off the field on third down – but from where they’ve come to where we started with that transition, has been probably, in my career, one of the most amazing things I’ve seen,” Bielema said. “Just to have it as bad as it was, to get to where it is. But, obviously, there are things we’ll continue to evolve.”

Bret Bielema on every Illini quarterback getting valuable in-game reps

“I’ve never had a moment where I’ve played every quarterback in our program. … The value of being in there and learning through the success and the failure is really high,” Bielema said. “And the part that has been impressive to me is that Barry Lunney continues to be very impressive in how he can cater to each quarterback and bring out their skill set.

“So the experience is invaluable. For me to sit here and think I’ll have all those guys in the future is probably something that’s going to be hard to pull off.”

Hats off to Lunney, who has been pretty impressive all season – and especially in unprecedented scenarios. He called a superb game on Saturday as the Illini offense outgained the Wildcats 331 yards to 326 (even if it managed just 17 points).

Bret Bielema on the value receiver Collin Dixon brings to Illinois

“I would venture to say that if Collin Dixon would come back, he’d probably be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of Illinois football,” Bielema said. “Just as valuable as he is, and what he brings.”

Deservingly. Dixon shattered the Illini single-season receiving touchdown record with 14. He sailed past the 1,000-yard mark. He’s a great blocker. He’s an exceptional leader. And he did all of that with four different quarterbacks.