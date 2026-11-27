It has been a season of streaks for Illinois football (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten). First, three wins in non-conference play was followed by a two-game skid to open Big Ten play, dropping the Illini to 2-3 overall. Then, improbably, it was four straight victories that gave Illinois an outside shot of making it to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game if it kept winning.

It didn't. Bret Bielema’s club has since lost two straight – albeit against a pair of College Football Playoff contenders – at UCLA and vs. Iowa. The Illini now enter a matchup against an in-state foe that is also on its own streak. Northwestern (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has lost four in a row after opening the season 6-1.

Previewing Illinois football at Northwestern

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before losing star quarterback Aidan Chiles to an injury, Northwestern had scored 23-plus in every outing of the year – and the Wildcats remain the lone squad to have cracked 20 points at Indiana.

The offense, led by Chiles and innovative offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, had quickly ascended to a new level in 2026. But since Chiles’ injury, Northwestern hasn’t been able to move the ball on offense. Subsequently, it has failed to get past that 20-point mark in any of the past three weeks.

The Wildcats’ defense is fairly stingy, though, especially against the pass. And if Illinois quarterback Katin Houser , who is listed as questionable on the latest availability report, isn’t able to go, the Illini offense may be very one-dimensional on Saturday.

How to watch Illinois football at Northwestern

Keep the Hat.



Week twelve in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/yEQfZbqggC — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 23, 2026

Day and time: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

TV/Stream: Big Ten Network

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 179/233

SXM App

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lllinois vs. Northwestern all time: 59-55-5

Streak: Two wins in a row for Illinois

Last meeting: Illinois won 20-13 in Champaign on Nov. 29, 2025

Illinois at Northwestern by the numbers

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) walks off the field after a play during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Big Ten play, Houser is averaging more than an interception per game and hasn’t been the most protective of the football. Northwestern, meanwhile, has an opportunistic secondary, which is tied for No. 29 in the country with 10 interceptions on the year.

If Houser – or Carson Boyd, if Houser is inactive – can take care of the ball, then this may be Illinois’ game to lose. That said, if history is any indicator, there will likely be an interception or two thrown by the Illini on Saturday.

Player to watch in Illinois at Northwestern

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) rushes during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidan Laughery

In three straight games, an opposing running back has run for 100 or more yards against Northwestern. Aidan Laughery could be the guy for Illinois on Saturday. Laughery, with his home-run ability, may be able to break one loose against the Wildcats.

Laughery and the Illini rushing attack haven't found much success of late, though. In the past three games, Illinois has failed to surpass 100 yards on the ground as a team. Then again, in that span it also faced three of the best rushing defenses in the country.

Northwestern's run D doesn’t fall into that category. And for what it’s worth, Laughery has history with the Wildcats. Back in 2024, he ran for 172 yards and three scores on just 12 carries against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. All three touchdowns came from 30-plus yards.