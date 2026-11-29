Illinois football (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) on Saturday made the short trek up to Evanston, Illinois, to wrap up its 2026 regular-season slate against in-state rival Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten). After the dust settled, the Wildcats took a 31-17 win off the Illini, and the Land of Lincoln Trophy along with it.

Both teams were down their starting quarterback, and by the end of the afternoon, the Illini wound up on their fourth-string passer. After carrying a 10-3 lead into halftime, Northwestern ballooned it to 17-3 on its opening drive in the third quarter, pushing Illinois into a hole it couldn’t escape – despite a magical coming-out performance from freshman quarterback Dane Eisenmenger.

3 takeaways from Illinois football's loss to Northwestern

Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Marquet Dorsey Jr. (25) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hello, Dane Eisenmenger

Eisenmenger took his first career snap with his team in a 14-point hole. It was the second half and Illinois’ offense had managed just three points by that juncture of the game.

After a pair of chunk runs from Aidan Laughery and then a short pickup from Jordan Anderson, the Illini let Eisenmenger show off his arm with a quick-hitter in the flat. Two plays later, with his arm somehow already warmed up, Eisenmenger threw an absolute dime – on just his second career throw, mind you – to Collin Dixon in the end zone.

The next drive was more of the same. Eight plays, 75 yards and a touchdown. Eisenmenger stepped up in the pocket, stared down the face of pressure and delivered a pinpoint pass to Dixon to convert a third-and-15.

Then it was a perfectly thrown ball to tight end Davin Stoffel, who, for his part, made a superb grab. Eisenmenger capped it off with a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end BJ Thurman. In the end, it wasn’t enough. And Eisenmenger’s final throw of the day was an interception.

But without meaningful game or practice reps under his belt, Eisenmenger came into the last game of the year down two touchdowns and created a massive spark for an until-then-lifeless Illini offense. Eisemenger was poised. He was very accurate. He was in command of the offense. He was everything Illinois – and any program – wants out of a quarterback.

Illinois' defense faded down the stretch

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Nov 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, Illinois could not have asked more of its defense. It gave up 10 points, which, given that it was on the wrong side of three Illini turnovers – each of which granted Northwestern superb field position – was a Herculean effort.

The second half was a different story. Touchdown, touchdown, three-and-out, touchdown. That three-and-out was a massive stop that gave Illinois' offense an opportunity to knot things up.

But aside from that, the Illini D was unimpressive in the second half. It didn’t make many plays. And when it did, it failed to take advantage of those opportunities. On the first touchdown drive of the second half, there was a sack that pushed Northwestern into a third-and-17 – which the Wildcats then converted.

On the next, it was a third-down stop negated by a penalty from veteran safety Matthew Bailey. Then it was two more third-down conversions allowed. The Illini defense simply failed to make timely plays. The result was 31 Northwestern points – good for its most since facing Rutgers well over a month ago.

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called a great game

Eisenmenger’s performance wasn't the only silver lining for Illinois. As a whole, the Illini offense delivered. Despite putting up just 17 points, Illinois actually outgained Northwestern (331-326).

BJ Thurman cuts into the Northwestern lead 👀 @IlliniFootball



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/5NkHoSQBBe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 28, 2026

The ground game was ripping off chunk plays. Even in the first half, the Illini were moving the ball, thanks in large part to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who continued to push the right buttons. Everyone at Ryan Field – the coaches, players and fans alike – knew Illinois was running the ball in the first half.

Yet the Illini managed to mostly sustain drives (until they turned the ball over). Then, in the second half, with Eisenmenger running the offense, Lunney found ways to scheme guys open (as usual). He got Eisenmenger into a rhythm, and then just allowed him to make plays. That opened up the run game – which the Illini took advantage of with Laughery.

If we’re really nitpicking ,we could argue that Lunney got too aggressive at the end of the first half with starting quarterback Carson Boyd (who was clearly struggling). But aside from that, Lunney called pretty close to a perfect game.