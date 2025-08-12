Illini now

CBS Sports Names Illinois' Luke Altmyer Nation's Most Clutch QB

Chip Patterson, of CBS Sports, considers Altmyer to be college football's best quarterback when the chips are down

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois football has been a middling Big Ten program for decades now. Finally, however, the Illini's fortunes seem to be taking a turn for the better, with the coach-quarterback duo of Bret Bielema and Luke Altmyer taking the wheel. The pair helped push Illinois to a 10-3 campaign in 2024, and now seek to one-up themselves with a College Football Playoff run in 2025.

For once, there seems to be a parade of media attention around the Illini and an overall expectation of success – evident in the program's No. 12 ranking in Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Some are even calling Illinois a sneaky pick for something bigger, especially in the CFP race. Count CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson in that camp, as he picked the Illini as one of his “Top 5 Dark Horse Teams to Watch” in 2025

And although he touched on Bielema’s impact on the turnaround in Champaign, Patterson believes Illinois’ 2025 hopes rely on its experienced gunslinger Altmyer, whom Patterson just so happens to believe may be the most cold-blooded QB in the game. 

Luke Altmye
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball before the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

“The most clutch quarterback in college football,” said Patterson of Altmyer. And the CFB expert backed up that (arguably) hot take with some data: “No other quarterback has more game-winning or game-tying touchdowns in the last minute or overtime than Luke Altymer does in his career.”

Worth noting: A fair share of those fourth-quarter comebacks that Altmyer steered should not have been necessary – notably the Purdue outing. In all, the Illini trailed in the final frame of five of their 10 wins last season, which means two things: 1) Altymer and the Illini know how to win close games, and 2) Altymer and the Illini aren't great at closing out games.

Or, at the very least, they didn’t last season. The hope for Illinois fans is that Altmyer and his troops put their experience to good use, have learned how to put the pedal to the metal and ensure games are out of reach by the final minute of regulation.

NIL doesn't pay overtime. Might as well nail down the 'W' and hit the cold tub by the end of regulation. But if and when Illinois finds itself in a pinch, the team at least will know it will be in the best possible hands.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Offers Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle Davis Seaman

Two Doak Walker Candidates? What It Says About Illinois' Offense

Former Illini Jer'Zhan Newton Shines in Washington Commanders' Preseason Opener

Illinois Football Seeking to Flip Wisconsin Class of 2026 Commit Jack Janda

Illinois Stat of the Day: The Best Experience Edge in College Football

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football