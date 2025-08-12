CBS Sports Names Illinois' Luke Altmyer Nation's Most Clutch QB
Illinois football has been a middling Big Ten program for decades now. Finally, however, the Illini's fortunes seem to be taking a turn for the better, with the coach-quarterback duo of Bret Bielema and Luke Altmyer taking the wheel. The pair helped push Illinois to a 10-3 campaign in 2024, and now seek to one-up themselves with a College Football Playoff run in 2025.
For once, there seems to be a parade of media attention around the Illini and an overall expectation of success – evident in the program's No. 12 ranking in Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll.
Some are even calling Illinois a sneaky pick for something bigger, especially in the CFP race. Count CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson in that camp, as he picked the Illini as one of his “Top 5 Dark Horse Teams to Watch” in 2025.
And although he touched on Bielema’s impact on the turnaround in Champaign, Patterson believes Illinois’ 2025 hopes rely on its experienced gunslinger Altmyer, whom Patterson just so happens to believe may be the most cold-blooded QB in the game.
“The most clutch quarterback in college football,” said Patterson of Altmyer. And the CFB expert backed up that (arguably) hot take with some data: “No other quarterback has more game-winning or game-tying touchdowns in the last minute or overtime than Luke Altymer does in his career.”
Worth noting: A fair share of those fourth-quarter comebacks that Altmyer steered should not have been necessary – notably the Purdue outing. In all, the Illini trailed in the final frame of five of their 10 wins last season, which means two things: 1) Altymer and the Illini know how to win close games, and 2) Altymer and the Illini aren't great at closing out games.
Or, at the very least, they didn’t last season. The hope for Illinois fans is that Altmyer and his troops put their experience to good use, have learned how to put the pedal to the metal and ensure games are out of reach by the final minute of regulation.
NIL doesn't pay overtime. Might as well nail down the 'W' and hit the cold tub by the end of regulation. But if and when Illinois finds itself in a pinch, the team at least will know it will be in the best possible hands.