EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulates Illinois vs. Western Illinois
It’s finally here: Illinois football is back. The Illini open their season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Western Illinois on Friday (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock) and the excitement around the upcoming Illini season is palpable – not least because no team is favored by a greater margin in college football's opening week than the boys in orange and blue.
Season predictions for Bret Bielema’s team are somewhat scattered, but the head coach and his players know the journey happens one step at a time. To get a sense of what the season could look like, though, Illinois on SI ran a full-year simulation in EA Sports' "College Football 26." Below, we zero in on Friday's opener and provide an in-depth breakdown of how the first (virtual) game played out.
Week 1 simulation: Illinois vs. Western Illinois
Like most experts across the country, EA Sports expects Illinois to roll past Western Illinois in convincing fashion. But that wasn't nearly enough detail for us. What's the margin of victory? Who delivered the big plays? Here’s how our simulation unfolded, quarter by quarter:
(Disclaimer: Western Illinois is categorized as an FCS Midwest program by CFB 26.)
First quarter
After Illinois received the opening kickoff, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. wasted no time putting the ball in quarterback Luke Altmyer’s hands, scripting pass plays to get him into rhythm. The plan worked perfectly: Altmyer capped off the season’s first drive with a touchdown strike to transfer wideout Hudson Clement, who some believe could be Illinois’ most effective newcomer this year.
From there, Western Illinois struggled to find its footing, punting after a pair of quick three-and-outs that gifted the Illini favorable field position. But while Illinois consistently drove into Leathernecks territory, the offense couldn’t fully capitalize. Promising drives stalled near the red zone, forcing the Illini to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.
End of first quarter: Illinois 13, Western Illinois 0
Second quarter
Western Illinois finally showed some life to open the second quarter, piecing together a sustained drive that pushed deep into Illinois territory. But the Illini defense slammed the door: a sack on third down snuffed out the threat, forcing the Leathernecks to settle for a field goal.
Illinois answered with a statement drive of its own, shifting gears to a ground-heavy attack. Running back Aidan Laughery carved up the defense with chunk runs, while Altmyer kept them honest by scrambling for extra yards when plays broke down. Fittingly, Laughery capped the march with his first touchdown of the season.
After another short Leathernecks possession, the Illini offense went right back to work. Mixing power runs with timely passes, they moved the ball at will before Altmyer finished it off himself, plunging across the goal line on a sneak to send Illinois into the locker room with a commanding halftime lead.
Halftime: Illinois 27, Western Illinois 3
Third quarter
The second half opened with both offenses stuck in neutral and trading punts, as neither side could generate much rhythm. With the quarter winding down, though, Altmyer found a spark again, stringing together a couple of completions to jump-start the Illini attack. He capped the drive with a perfectly timed screen to Laughery, who followed his blockers and sprinted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.
Third quarter: Illinois 34, Western Illinois 3
Fourth quarter
Illinois wasted little time extending its lead in the fourth quarter, as power back Kaden Feagin bulldozed his way into the end zone for another touchdown. After yet another quick three-and-out from the Leathernecks, the Illini offense struck again: Altmyer orchestrated a crisp drive and connected with receiver Collin Dixon for a touchdown that effectively sealed the game. From there, both teams turned to their reserves, and the clock ticked down on a dominant Illinois victory.
Final score: Illinois 48, Western Illinois 3
Illinois on SI take
Western Illinois isn’t exactly a powerhouse opponent capable of truly testing Illinois, but for Bielema’s squad, the 2025 opener will be about setting the tone and proving this team is about more than preseason hype. A dominant, 45-point victory, coupled with never letting the Leathernecks hang around, would be more than enough to satisfy Illini fans. If the real-world opener is similar to the sim, it’s the kind of start everyone around Champaign would gladly welcome.