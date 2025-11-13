EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Maryland
Illinois football returns from its final bye week of the 2025 season intent on closing out its final few regular-season games on a high note. That push continues Saturday against Maryland (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1), when the Illini kick off a three-game stretch that sets up favorably for Bret Bielema’s squad.
On paper, Illinois holds the edge in talent and experience against the Terrapins. But, as always, anything can happen once the ball is kicked off. So we fired up our weekly XBox simulation to see how this one might play out.
Week 12 simulation: Illinois vs. Maryland
First quarter
The game opens with both offenses struggling to find their rhythm and trading three-and-outs on their opening possessions. Maryland eventually pieces together a promising drive but is stopped near midfield. Illinois’ next series is another empty one, and the Terps capitalize with an extended march down the field capped by a rushing touchdown that breaks the scoreless tie. The Illini finally find some momentum late in the quarter, picking up a few first downs as they begin to settle in offensively.
End of first: Maryland 7, Illinois 0
Second quarter
The Illini keep grinding on offense until Aidan Laughery breaks free for a 25-yard touchdown run to even the score. Maryland answers with a sustained drive of its own but again stalls out near midfield. After an Illinois three-and-out, the Terps strike back through the air, setting up a short touchdown run by Nolan Ray to retake the lead. The Illini struggle to generate momentum on their final drive of the half and head into the locker room trailing by seven.
Halftime: Maryland 14, Illinois 7
Third quarter
Quarterback Luke Altmyer and the Illini offense come out of halftime firing, marching down the field and punching in a touchdown to tie the game. Maryland seemed geared up for a lengthy drive of its own, but a costly fumble in Illinois territory swings the momentum back to the visitors. The Illini capitalize, moving deep into the red zone before a drive-stalling sack forces them to settle for a field goal. As the third quarter winds down, the Terps are again threatening to score.
End of third: Illinois 17, Maryland 14
Fourth quarter
Maryland opens the fourth quarter by driving deep into Illinois territory, but a missed field goal keeps the Illini in front. Altmyer and the offense waste no time capitalizing, connecting on a pair of deep passes before a Tanner Arkin touchdown reception extends the lead to double digits. The Terrapins refuse to fold, answering with a quick drive that ends in a field goal, then tie the game after another efficient march capped by a touchdown.
With the pressure mounting and time running out, Altmyer does what he nearly always does, rising to the occasion and methodically guiding Illinois downfield in the closing seconds. From there, kicker David Olano drills yet another clutch game-winner, sealing a thrilling victory and pushing the Illini to 7–3 on the season.
Final score: Illinois 27, Maryland 24
Illinois on SI take:
Maryland enters this matchup reeling, having dropped five straight Big Ten games and coming off a lopsided loss to Rutgers. On the surface, this is a game Illinois should control from start to finish – and anything less than a convincing win would feel a bit underwhelming. But that expectation is a testament to how far Bielema’s program has come, when even close victories now leave fans wanting more. And if things do tighten up late, more magic will be anticipated from Altmyer and the Illini offense. It should shake out as Illinois’ seventh win of the season – and the second straight year in which the program reaches the 7-3 mark.