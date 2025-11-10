First Look at Illinois Football's Week 12 Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
It was a much-needed reset for Illinois football. After handling Rutgers in convincing fashion before the bye week, the Illini finally had time to heal up and regroup for the final stretch of the season. The win helped steady the ship following a tough loss in Seattle that effectively ended Illinois’ College Football Playoff hopes – and there’s still plenty to play for. With bowl positioning, recruiting considerations and program momentum on the line, Bret Bielema’s squad now turns its focus to a dangerous Maryland team, one capable of testing Illinois in all phases when the two meet this Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1).
Maryland at a glance
The Terrapins are led by coach Michael Locksley, who took over the program in 2018 after a highly successful stint as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama. Since arriving in College Park, Locksley has built Maryland into a fairly consistently competitive Big Ten program. From 2021 to 2023, the Terrapins won three consecutive bowl games – the first such streak in school history – signaling progress under Locksley's leadership.
This season, Maryland appeared ready to take another step forward after a strong 4-0 start that included dominant non-conference performances and a convincing Big Ten opener. However, the grind of conference play has taken its toll. The Terps have dropped five straight, most recently a 35-20 loss at Rutgers, leaving them searching for answers and grasping to regain the early-season form that had them eyeing another bowl berth.
Terrapins on the field
Maryland features plenty of young talent across its roster, but none that has delivered more impact than true freshman quarterback Malik Washington. A highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, Washington has quickly lived up to the hype in his first college season. A dual threat who possesses a rare combination of arm talent and mobility, Washington is capable of carving up defenses through the air or making plays with his legs when protection breaks down. Through his debut campaign, he has thrown for 2,056 yards and 13 touchdowns against just six interceptions, giving the Terrapins a promising cornerstone to build around for the future.
On the perimeter, Washington has the luxury of throwing to an experienced trio of senior wideouts in Shaleak Knotts, Octavion Smith Jr. and Jalil Farooq. Together, the veteran group has accounted for more than 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season, providing stability and big-play potential for the Terrapins’ passing game. Each stands over 6 feet tall and brings a blend of size, athleticism and reliable hands, all capable of winning jump balls in traffic or stretching the field with speed to create explosive plays downfield.
On the ground, Maryland leans on a young but dynamic backfield duo in freshman DeJuan Williams and sophomore Nolan Ray. Williams brings an explosive element to the offense, with the speed and vision to turn small openings into big gains, while also contributing as a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Ray complements him with a similar all-around skill set, providing versatility and balance to the Terrapins’ rushing attack.
Defensively, the Terrapins have struggled to find consistency during Big Ten play. They have been vulnerable against high-powered offenses, surrendering 55 points to Indiana two weeks ago and 35 more in last week’s loss to Rutgers. Stopping opponents on key downs has been a recurring issue, as the defense continues to search for rhythm and reliability against stronger competition. Still, there are flashes of promise – particularly from freshman pass rusher Zahir Mathis, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has shown star potential. Although young, Maryland’s defense is loaded with athletic talent and remains a unit capable of making disruptive plays when it all clicks.
Illinois vs. Maryland matchup
Although some may view this as a potential trap game for Illinois, it’s still one the Illini should handle with confidence. Maryland enters on a five-game losing streak and has struggled to match the physicality and execution of more experienced Big Ten teams. The Terps’ youth and defensive inconsistency could make it difficult for them to keep pace with a veteran Illinois squad that appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.
Team
2025 Record
PPG
PPG Allowed
3rd Down %
3rd Down % Allowed
Red Zone %
Red Zone % Allowed
TOs
Opponent TOs
Illinois
6-3
33.1
25.9
43.7
47.06
87.8
90.9
9
10
Maryland
4-5
29.9
30.0
42.6
42.0
77.6
89.5
9
10
Offensively, quarterback Luke Altmyer should continue his stellar season, taking advantage of Maryland’s porous defense to keep the scoreboard active. Expect the Illini to establish balance early, leaning on their ground game while allowing Altmyer to exploit mismatches through the air. On the other side of the ball, Illinois’ defense, which looked sharp against Rutgers, should have another strong showing against a young Maryland offense still searching for rhythm. If the Illini stay focused and avoid self-inflicted mistakes, they should comfortably secure their seventh win of the season.