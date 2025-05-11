Illini now

Former Illini Receiver Scores TD in Third Straight Week, Ties for UFL Lead

Malik Turner found the end zone again Saturday – his third consecutive game with a touchdown

Jared Shlensky

Sep 5, 2015; Champaign, IL, USA; Marchie Murdock (16) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammates Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Turner (11) and offensive lineman Chris Boles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-Imagn Images / Mike Granse-Imagn Images
Last week former Illinois wideout Malik Turner was catching fire for the UFL's Michigan Panthers, but now he's sizzling. Turner caught a touchdown for the third straight week on Saturday in the Panthers' 25-24 victory over the Arlington Renegades and is now tied for the league lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Turner also caught a crucial three-point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter and was Michigan's only receiver to find the end zone Saturday. Turner leads the Panthers in receptions and touchdowns, and is second on the team in receiving yards.

If this keeps up, Turner might just find his way back into the league after the UFL season concludes. Turner still hasn't turned 30, is only getting better as the season progresses and clearly has garnered the respect of NFL franchises. (He has played for seven teams in seven seasons.)

And in case you didn't have a chance to catch the end of the game, watch the videos below to see how Michigan tied the game on the final play of regulation and then won on the one-point conversion with no time remaining.

