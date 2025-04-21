Illinois Football's 2025 Projected Running Back Depth Chart: After Josh McCray
With running back Josh McCray officially departing Illinois and landing at SEC powerhouse Georgia, the Illini lost an integral piece of their running back group.
Last season McCray recorded 609 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns, including a 114-yard, two-touchdown performance en route to MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl to cap his Illinois career in a win over South Carolina.
After lead back Kaden Feagin suffered a season-ending injury just five games into the season, McCray primarily split backfield duties with Aidan Laughery. Freshman back Ca’Lil Valentine stepped in from time to time to fill in any gaps.
Even after the loss of McCray, the Illini have eight total running backs on their roster – including one of the Big Ten's best combinations of game experience, talent and tools at the position. Below, we project Illinois' running back depth chart for the 2025 season as of late spring:
RB1 (starter): Aidan Laughery, junior
2024 stats: 97 rushes, 589 yards, four touchdowns (6.1 yards per attempt)
Stepping into a larger role after the injury suffered by Feagin, Laughery – who offers a solid blend of speed, strength and vision – put together his crown-jewel performance in the regular-season finale against Northwestern, going for 172 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. With Feagin yet to return without limitations, Laughery appears poised to serve as the Illini’s go-to option in the backfield.
RB2 (backup): Kaden Feagin, junior
2024 stats: 67 rushes, 306 yards, three touchdowns (4.6 yards per attempt)
A 6-foot-3, 250-pound power back with solid speed, Feagin was his squad's workhorse prior to the knee hyperextension and subsequent surgery that ended his season in 2024. Although he recently reported he is nearing 100 percent, he is still recovering, and without a timeline for a full return. Expect him to slowly work back up to his status as Illinois’ lead back.
RB3 (backup): Ca’Lil Valentine, sophomore
2024 stats: 53 carries, 212 yards, one touchdown (4.0 yards per attempt)
An athletic runner with shiftiness and next-level straight-line speed, Valentine offers a changeup from Feagin’s brute style and Laughery's more balanced package.
RB4 (backup): John Forster, freshman
2024 high school stats: 618 yards and four touchdowns
A three-star prospect according to all major recruiting platforms, Forster was ranked as high as the 12th all-purpose running back in the nation (Rivals), and may get a chance to work his way into a role during his first season in Champaign.