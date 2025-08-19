Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Pat Farrell
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore defensive lineman Pat Farrell. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Pat Farrell | Defensive lineman | Sophomore | No. 52
Hometown: Oak Lawn, Illinois
High school: St. Rita
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Scouting report
At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Farrell is the slimmest defensive lineman on the Illini roster – built more like a 4-3 end than a 3-4 edge – and thus may have a key athleticism advantage over many of the teammates he'll be jockeying for reps with at the position. Much of Illinois’ defensive front is built for power, so Farrell will have more competition for playing time on rushing downs, which often call for a block-absorbing 4-technique linemen.
But Farrell theoretically has an edge, so to speak, on third-and-long and other clear passing downs, when the Illini have traditionally tried to generate quarterback pressure with minimal blitzing – just the standard four pass rushers. If he can use his upfield skills to take advantage of the attention drawn by Gabe Jacas (and others), Farrell could help the Illini D level up from a decent pass-rushing group (31 sacks in 2024, sixth-most in the Big Ten) to an exceptional one.
Experience
In 2023, Farrell came to Illinois as an outside linebacker, then took a redshirt season for an extra year of development when he shifted to the defensive line. He appeared in all 13 games in 2024, entering the Illini rotation in 2024 and even earning a start. In limited reps, he collected four tackles, half a sack – which notably came against No. 9 Penn State – and a quarterback hurry.
Often playing on the edge as a high schooler at St. Rita – where Farrell was named the CCL Green Defensive MVP – he arrived in Champaign with good athleticism and ability to find outside angles to the passer for a defensive lineman. But he needed to add bulk (and likely still needs to add more) while maintaining his explosiveness and fluidity to evolve into the ideal edge in Illinois' scheme.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
4
0.5-1
.5
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“My whole life I’ve usually just played off the edge. And once I got here, I put on a lot of weight – good weight – and they noticed I could do a lot of damage on the interior,” Farrell said about his switch from outside linebacker to defensive line as a freshman.
2025 outlook
Wisconsin transfer James Thompson Jr. has the other defensive end spot on lock heading into 2025, which leaves one spot up for grabs – and it appears to be a two-man battle between Farrell and Florida State transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye.
Although Durojaiye has the experience edge, Farrell has been in Illinois’ system for two seasons and may have his own advantage in terms of understanding the ins and outs of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s scheme. Regardless of who is named the Week 1 starter, Farrell and Durojaiye figure to alternate heavily – dependent on down-and-distance scnearios and specific packages – could play together occasionally and almost certainly will push each other for reps all season long.