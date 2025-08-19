Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Tomiwa Durojaiye | Defensive lineman | Junior | No. 36
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
High school: Middletown (Delaware)
Transfer schools: Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida State
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Scouting report
At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Durojaiye has a quick first step off the line for a player his size, is excellent at keeping himself square and is frequently able to get penetration against the run. During his time at West Virginia, he played on the outer edge of the Mountaineers' 3-3-5 scheme, essentially in an edge-rusher role that allowed his athleticism to shine.
Durojaiye needs work on his technique. He lacks counters against quality offensive lineman, can be too inactive with his arms and struggles to disengage when an offensive player gets their hands on him. Given his size and abilities, Durojaiye might be more effective in Illinois' scheme on rushing downs rather than against the pass.
Experience
Durojaiye has made stops at Kentucky, West Virginia and Florida State – yet he comes to Champaign with two years of eligibility remaining. After a redshirt campaign at Kentucky, in which he saw three games of action, Durojaiye moved on to West Virginia to turn in the most productive season of his college career.
With the Mountaineers in 2023, he thrived, appearing in all 13 games, registering 23 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Last year at Florida State, he saw his statistical output dip while playing behind a loaded defensive line. Durojaiye played in just four games in 2024, accounting for three tackles, one TFL and one sack.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Florida State
4
3
1
1.0
0
0
0
2023
West Virginia
13
23
6
3.5
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“I’m big on doing research. I’ve seen what Coach B has done with transfers, all the way back to his days at Wisconsin,” said Durojaiye on head coach Bret Bielema’s proven track record of NFL development, and how it played a role in his transfer decision.
2025 outlook
Durojaiye’s combination of athleticism and sheer strength, along with his years of experience, are enough to put him in the middle of the battle for Illinois’ second defensive tackle spot, almost certainly opposite Wisconsin transfer James Thompson Jr.
Senior transfer Carter Hewitt (Northern Iowa) and sophomore Pat Farrell could also make compelling cases for that spot, and it isn't entirely clear who has the upper hand as preseason practices wind down. Still, Durojaiye has the best blend of tools, physical maturity and top-level experience among the contestants. He figures to play, and he could capture a starting role coming out of the gate.