Illinois' Luke Altmyer and Justin Bowick Cement Connection: 'I Want J-Bo'
Heading into 2025, there were many more questions than answers regarding Illinois’ inexperienced wide receiver corps. With last year's starters, Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin, no longer in Champaign, who would fill the void? Could the Illini make up for the missed production? And would quarterback Luke Altmyer be as dangerous with a different arsenal of weapons?
Well, through five games, at least one answer has been revealed: Hank Beatty is the star of the show for Illinois’ wide receiver crew.
But after Beatty, the depth chart still remains murky. Collin Dixon, Hudson Clement and Justin Bowick have separated themselves as the next three options, but there is no clear leader among the three.
Does Hank Beatty have a running mate?
There is one Illini receiver who has stood out in an important way, as the top option in the most critical area of the field. Bowick, at 6-foot-4, has been phenomenallu effective in the red zone for Illinois – and no one recognizes that more than Illini gunslinger Altmyer.
“[Justin] Stepp came up to me, he was like, ‘You know what guys you want in?’" Altmyer said of a fourth-quarter conversation with Illinois' wide receivers coach in Saturday's 34-32 win over USC. "We were getting in the red zone, I was like, ‘I want J-Bo in.’... He’s such a friendly target down there. His ability to beat press man coverage, to bend, and his catch radius – he’s just so friendly down there."
In four games, Bowick (who was inactive last week against Indiana) has already accumulated four touchdowns, finding paydirt on nearly half of his nine receptions in his fledgling Illinois career. He wrangled in two scores in the season opener against Western Illinois, then tacked on another against Duke in Week 2. He added to his total with a fourth-quarter score after being rotated into the lineup on the recommendation of his quarterback.
“I can miss with him in the game, and he makes me right," Altmyer said. "Special player. He’ll just keep getting better, and I just had a lot of fun with him out there."
The numbers back up Altmyer’s assessment, as Bowick has reeled in his nine catches on 11 targets – meaning Altmyer’s completion percentage on throws to Bowick is a bonkers 81.8 percent – demonstrably higher than his stellar 71.4 percent mark on all throws this season.
So although the Illini may not exactly have a Bryant or Franklin in 2025, they do have a consistent presence and a go-to red-zone option in Bowick. That's a heckuva start.
And if Bowick can expand his game to become truly effective across the length of the field, Illinois may have a 1-2 punch in Beatty and Bowick that could match last year’s dynamic duo.