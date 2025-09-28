Game Balls: Illinois Football Standouts in Week 5 Win Over USC
In front of a sold-out Gies Memorial Stadium crowd on homecoming weekend, No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) put together its best performance of the 2025 campaign, defeating No. 21 USC (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) by a score of 34-32 in thrilling fashion.
Here are the Illinois on SI game ball recipients from the Illini’s massive Week 5 victory over the Trojans:
Luke Altmyer
All season long, quarterback Luke Altmyer has been quite accurate and exceptionally impressive in terms of protecting the football (zero turnovers). But he had yet to turn in a marquee performance … until Week 5.
Altmyer passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, with just six incompletions, delivering his throws with pinpoint accuracy and deftly managing the game. He added 28 yards and a score on the ground and even had a touchdown reception for good measure. Perhaps the most impressive part of his performance on Saturday was his pocket presence; save for a blind-side corner blitz that put him on the turf, Altmyer avoided any and all Trojans pass rushers on the few occasions they worked themselves into his vicinity.
Illinois’ offensive line
We don’t usually reward game balls to entire units, but the Illini offensive line undoubtedly deserves one. There’s no way around it and no nicer way to put it: Illinois’ front five had been terrible in pass-protection through four games. But when the competition got the stiffest, the Illini O-line showed up in a massive way. USC came into the contest with 16 sacks (second-most in the country), but on Saturday the Trojans managed just the one sack.
And not only did Altmyer stay upright almost the entire day, but he hardly faced any pressure. The Illini offensive line did a full 180-degreee turn fromlasta week, and if it continues to operate at this level, perhaps the team's College Football Playoff hopes aren’t just a pipe dream.
Gabe Jacas
Gabe Jacas’ stat line won’t exactly make national headlines: half a sack and four total tackles. But you better believe USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will be having nightmares about No. 17 in orange and blue.
Jacas lived behind the Trojans’ line of scrimmage Saturday, beating every offensive linemen put in front of him. A physical anomaly, Jacas blew past and through USC blockers. There simply wasn’t a physical match for Jacas, who got pressure on what felt like every passing down, forcing Maiava out of the pocket and demanding that he make spectacular throws for completions – which he was able to do a surprisingly frequent number of times.
Despite giving up 32 points and struggling to get off the field, the Illini defense had a mostly encouraging performance. Still, Jacas was the No. 1 reason why Illinois managed the few defensive stops it got – and why the D did just enough to help the Illini come up with the victory.
David Olano
We’re breaking all the rules here. For the first time in Illinois on SI history, we’ve rewarded both a full unit with a game ball, while also handing out a record number – four – of game balls.
But David Olano forced our hand. The No. 3 kicking prospect in the country as a high schooler (per 247Sports), Olano was brought to Champaign for kicks just like the one he delivered on Saturday afternoon.
With Illinois’ season essentially hanging in the balance, Olano effortlessly knocked down a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give the Illini a 34-32 victory. He also connected on a 45-yarder earlier in the game, while going 4-for-4 on extra points, to account for almost a third of Illinois' scoring on the day.