Illinois Football Receiver Pat Bryant Declares for NFL Draft
On Tuesday, just three days removed from No. 21 Illinois’ regular-season finale – a 38-28 win over Northwestern – Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
In 12 games in 2024, Bryant put together one of the most impressive regular seasons by an Illinois wide receiver in program history (54 receptions for 984 yards and a Big Ten-leading 10 touchdowns). Bryant was named an All-Big Ten second team selection just hours before his draft declaration.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Bryant blends elite strength, hands and leaping ability with good speed. His big-play ability may not translate 1-to-1 to the next level, but he seems to have the build and profile to be a Hines Ward-type NFL threat.
Bryant is a skilled route-running tactician who can create early separation, and he has the frame and jump-ball ability to be a productive target in the red zone. Moreover, his intanigbles – blocking, intelligence and clutch player – are second to none.
Currently projected to go in the fourth round of the draft, according to most mocks, Bryant will get a few more opportunities to showcase his ability to NFL scouts.
First up, the Senior Bowl.
On Monday, Bryant was invited to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and quickly accepted, cementing his spot at the high-profile pre-draft event, which will take place on Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama.
Then it’ll be off to the Draft Combine in late February and early March – Bryant’s last chance to climb NFL draft boards.
Regardless of what improvements he can make to his draft stock, Bryant left a lasting legacy in Champaign, finishing his Illini career in the school's top 10 in receiving yards (2,095) and in the top five in touchdown receptions (19). He appears to be a lock to hear his name called in April, when he’ll become the sixth Illini receiver to be drafted since 2000.