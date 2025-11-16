Three Key Stats That Defined Illinois Football's Victory Over Maryland
Fresh and rested following its second bye in four weeks, Illinois took on a young, beaten-down Maryland club that had lost five straight – and the Illini made it six, coasting to a 24-6 win. Here are three key numbers that explain exactly how Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) got it done:
Maryland's third-down conversion rate: 25.0 percent
Out of 134 FBS teams, Illinois entered this outing ranked No. 126 in terms of third-down defense. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s charges were allowing opponents to convert third downs 47.1 percent of the time – and that was arguably the key reason the Illini found themselves with three losses in Big Ten play.
But that third-down defense was (fortunately) nowhere to be found against Maryland (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten), as Illinois held the visitors to converting just 3 of 12 third downs (25.0 percent), while shutting down the Terrapins on fourth down, too (0-for-2).
If the Illini can consistently get off the field on third downs at that rate moving forward, they very well may find themselves stringing together a second straight 10 win season.
Hudson Clement's touchdowns: two
West Virginia transfer Hudson Clement was expected to be a key contributor for Illinois – and perhaps the team's top pass-catching option in 2025. Although he hasn’t quite fit that bill, Clement has blossomed in the past few weeks. After posting zero touchdowns through eight games, he reeled in five receptions for 84 yards and his first Illini touchdown against Rutgers two weeks ago.
Clement then followed it up with more end zone visits Saturday, snagging three receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland.
Still a junior, Clement will be a big piece for Illinois down the stretch – but also heading into next season, ideally serving as a veteran presence for what figures to be an inexperienced successor to Luke Altmyer at quarterback.
Illinois' rushing yards: 225
With the Illini returning all five starting offensive lineman from last season and bringing back their trio of versatile running backs in Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin and Ca’Lil Valentine, the assumption was that the ground game would get more love in 2025.
Instead, it has been the opposite. Part of that is due to Altmyer's outstanding production and his outplaying already-lofty expectations – but it can mostly be attributed to a letdown season from the offensive line, along with injuries in the backfield.
On Saturday, though, the Illini rushing attack had its best game of 2025. Feagin led the way with 81 yards, Valentine added 64 and Altmyer showed off his legs, going for 62. After getting somewhat stifled in the first half, Illinois feasted on the ground in the third and fourth quarter, finishing the contest with a season-high 225 rushing yards – quite the welcome breakthrough performance as the season winds down.