Illini now

No. 1 Recruit in Connecticut Kayden Bennett Commits to Illinois Football

Bennett, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher, announced his verbal commitment to the Illini on Tuesday

Jason Langendorf

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) and Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) and Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

The good news for Illinois' football program continues to roll into Champaign. High school edge rusher Kayden Bennett, the top high school recruit in the state of Connecticut, on Tuesday announced his commitment to the Illini.

Bennett, from Suffield (Connecticut) Academy and set to graduate in 2026, was offered by Illinois last April and recently scheduled a June 20 official visit to Champaign. The pitch from coach Bret Bielema and the Illini must have been a convincing one, because Bennett made his choice three days before arriving on campus.

A three- or four-star defensive lineman (depending on the recruiting site doing the ranking), Bennett is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher who, depending on his physical development over the next year, could play on the line or as an edge linebacker in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme. Bennett is a bit short by lineman standards, but he has good burst and lateral movement, sophisticated pass-rush moves and a knack for putting himself around the ball.

Illinois was able to beat out Syracuse, Washington and West Virginia, among other programs to nail down Bennett's commitment.

It's hard to overstate the change in quality of recruits that have become available to the Illini in the past year. Bielema and his staff are known for landing solid high school prospects and developing them into good college players. But more three- and four-star recruits – such as Bennett – are beating a path to Champaign, and the hope is that many of them can be transformed into five-star college performers.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Offers Highly Ranked Defensive Prospect From Minnesota

Three-Star Edge Rusher Flips Commitment From Oklahoma State to Illinois

Four-Star Quarterback From Utah Makes Official Visit to Champaign

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Football