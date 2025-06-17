No. 1 Recruit in Connecticut Kayden Bennett Commits to Illinois Football
The good news for Illinois' football program continues to roll into Champaign. High school edge rusher Kayden Bennett, the top high school recruit in the state of Connecticut, on Tuesday announced his commitment to the Illini.
Bennett, from Suffield (Connecticut) Academy and set to graduate in 2026, was offered by Illinois last April and recently scheduled a June 20 official visit to Champaign. The pitch from coach Bret Bielema and the Illini must have been a convincing one, because Bennett made his choice three days before arriving on campus.
A three- or four-star defensive lineman (depending on the recruiting site doing the ranking), Bennett is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher who, depending on his physical development over the next year, could play on the line or as an edge linebacker in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme. Bennett is a bit short by lineman standards, but he has good burst and lateral movement, sophisticated pass-rush moves and a knack for putting himself around the ball.
Illinois was able to beat out Syracuse, Washington and West Virginia, among other programs to nail down Bennett's commitment.
It's hard to overstate the change in quality of recruits that have become available to the Illini in the past year. Bielema and his staff are known for landing solid high school prospects and developing them into good college players. But more three- and four-star recruits – such as Bennett – are beating a path to Champaign, and the hope is that many of them can be transformed into five-star college performers.