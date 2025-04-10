Elite Quarterback Recruit and Illini Target Trae Taylor Reveals Commitment Date
The arrow has been pointing in the right direction for Illinois football, coming off its first 10-win season since 2001, for more than a year now after a second excellent offseason. Coach Bret Bielema and the Illini retained the majority of their starters and have added several key pieces to the roster through the transfer portal while assembling another high-quality freshman class.
And the Illini still have a chance to make perhaps their boldest recruiting move yet under Bielema, with class of 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor, a four-star in-state quarterback from Carmel Catholic.
On Wednesday, Taylor told High School on SI's Andrew Nemec that he has set May 1 as his commitment date, with Nebraska, Texas A&M, LSU and – yes – Illinois still in the running.
"Illinois is my home state and Coach [Bret Bielema] and Coach [Artur Sitkowski] ... well, that whole staff is great men," Taylor told High School on SI earlier this week. "They are doing things the right way there and think will continue to trend up from here."
Taylor is listed as the 11th-best player and the fourth-best quarterback in the country, as well as the top prospect in the state of Illinois, according to Rivals. Although Taylor has cut his list down to the aforementioned four programs, he holds offers from college football powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and many others.
As a sophomore, Taylor threw for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing an ultra-efficient 69 percent of his passes. A dual threat, he racked up 437 yards and five touchdowns as a runner. Listed at 6-foot-2½ and 190 pounds by On3, Taylor is seemingly the ideal quarterback prospect for Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.s’ diverse offense.
With Luke Altmeyer entering his final season of eligibility, Illinois’ future plans at quarterback aren't yet clear, but landing Taylor would put many of those concerns to rest.