Why Illinois' Performance in a Loss to Ohio State Is Oddly Encouraging

It was never gonna happen. Illinois' chances at Ohio State on Saturday were no better than those of a fat kid in a candy shop. (I can get away with that one: I was the fat kid.)

Crazy as it may sound after a 42-19 defeat, I found more to like than to lambaste the Illini over regarding their performance in Columbus.

Let's start with the obvious: Illinois limped into Ohio Stadium with maybe half a healthy offensive line. The defense had been ... well, "train wreck" is too strong a phrase, so let's just say through three games that it had been a flaming go-kart pileup. Oh, and the talent gap? Lawdy mama. As wide as that battleship of a nearly quarter-billion-dollar scoreboard lording over Memorial Stadium.

But context matters.



The O-line, even without Maika Matelau, Brandon Henderson, TJ McMillen and Dez Schuster (two starters and Illinois' top two reserves in the position group), ground out 199 rushing yards (6.0 per carry) and generally helped quarterback Katin Houser stay upright, especially as the game wore on.

The defense? Cornerback Juice Clark may have gotten cooked a couple of times, and poor Mac Resetich got done dirty when he was left in deep single coverage against OSU's most dangerous weapon. Part of the blame falls on Illini defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck for leaving them on an island in those situations. (Clarke also made a couple of important plays in coverage, Resetich batted away a sure TD on another, and the tackling overall was significantly improved.)

But that brings us to the talent gap. OSU offensive coordinator Arthur Smith conducted the game plan like a symphony, and Hauck provided the perfect backbeat by failing to sufficiently account for Buckeyes all-galaxy receiver Jeremiah Smith. At the same time, arguably none of it mattered. Smith is the best player in college football, and his quarterback – Julian Sayin – is a top talent who turned in a career game Saturday. Ever tried tamping down an earthquake or wrestling a hurricane? No defense can cover everything, and Smith is a bona fide force of nature.

How does all of that bode so well for Illinois' immediate future? Because it's highly unlikely the Illini (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will again face another opponent remotely as formidable as Ohio State (3-1, 1-0). No. 20 Oregon is on the horizon, but Bret Bielema – his eminence of the extra week – and the Illini will catch the Ducks at home after coming off a bye. No. 17 Iowa in late November is looking like Illinois' toughest remaining regular-season matchup, but that, too, will go down at Gies.

Realistically, even if the Illini can't pull off those upsets, a 9-4 season is more than just a pipe dream. No other remaining opponent on the schedule is ranked, and even Nebraska – arguably themost dangerous among that group – also has to take on Illinois in Champaign.

If the Illini make the necessary strides on defense and avoid any lapses along the way, they could roll into a respectable bowl game and position Bielema for his third postseason win in as many seasons. With more than a month to prepare for that matchup, you'd have to put odds on Bielema and the Illini pulling it off.