Watch: Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin Makes Game-Tying Touchdown Catch
Trailing visiting Minnesota 16-10 late in the third quarter Saturday in Champaign, Illinois had been stagnant offensively throughout the game, aside from when running back Josh McCray broke loose for a 42-yard score late in the second quarter.
So on fourth-and-12, it was a roll of the dice when Minnesota coach PJ Fleck elected to go for a fake punt. Initially, it appeared as though punter Mark Crawford would pick up the first down.
But then along came Colin Dixon.
Dixon, an Illini receiver and special teamer chased down Crawford at the last moment, forcing the punter to reach the remaining few inches for a first down. Crawford not only came up short but also lost the ball on the play (out of bounds) to leave Illinois with the ball at Minnesota’s 44-yard line.
This time, Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer and receiver Zakhari Franklin assured the opportunity wouldn't go to waste. After converting a third-and-11 to Franklin to start the drive, Altmyer later found Franklin once more:
On first-and-10, Altmyer lobbed a beautiful spiral into the end zone for Franklin, running a deep inside-out pattern, for a 21-yard touchdown. The score gave Illinois its only lead of the game after kicker David Olano knocked in the extra point.
The touchdown also brought Franklin’s stat line to an impressive five catches for 71 yards (also his eventual totals for the game).