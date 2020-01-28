HoosiersNow
Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death

Tom Brew

The stunning death of Kobe Bryant and eight others — including his 13-year-old daughter — has still been shaking the country, and it's been no different around the Big Ten. Several players and coaches have weighed in on the basketball superstar, and his impact on them and the game. 

I thought it would be good to throw them all in one place for you, because there were plenty of great comments from Big Ten players and coaches.

Here's what is being said around the league. Please read and watch them all.

Here we go with Volume 4:

LOOKING BACK

Monday's game: Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

  • The skinny: Luke Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds as the Hawkeyes continued their winning ways at home, winning 68-62. He dominated inside, which was a good thing, because Iowa really struggled shooting the ball, making only 3-of-20 3-point attempts.
  • What it means for Wisconsin: The Badgers (5-5 in the Big Ten, 12-9 overall) let one slip away, and that's doubly painful on the road. Wisconsin had a 12-point lead at one point, but couldn't hang on. With their NCAA Tournament lives still sitting squarely on the bubble, that would have been a great road win to steal.
  • What it means for Iowa: The Hawkeyes (6-3 in the Big Ten, 15-5 overall) found a way to keep pace in the Big Ten race, still just a game off the lead. Going forward, though, I wonder how many games they can win while only getting four points from the bench. That 1-for-9 shooting from the bench guys didn't help. 
  • Game story: Iowa steals a win with extra toughness.
  • Fran McCaffery video: Handling things down the stretch. 
  • Wisconsin observations: Scoring drought dooms Badgers 
IowaLukeGarzaWisconsin
Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) talks to an official against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • LOOKING AHEAD

    Tuesday's game: Michigan at Nebraska

    • Who: Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
    • What it means for Michigan: The Wolverines (2-6 in the Big Ten, 11-8 overall) have lost four games in a row and they are 0-5 on the road this season, so this one is big. They'll have to do it without point guard Zavier Simpson, who's been suspended for a violation of team rules. 
    • What it means for Nebraska: The Cornhuskers (2-7 in the Big Ten, 7-13 overall) have had some nice moments at home, beating Purdue and Iowa, and this is another opportunity to steal a way against a depleted Michigan roster. Look for  a big night from point guard Cam Mack.
    • The line: Michigan is favored by 4.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com 
    • Michigan must-read story: Wolverines try to get a win without suspended point guard Zavier Simpson 
    • Michigan video: Jon Teske talks about what Simpson's suspension means. 

    Tuesday's game: Purdue at Rutgers

    • Who: Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • What it means for Purdue: The Boilermakers (4-5 in the Big Ten, 11-9 overall) haven't won a Big Ten road game yet, but they also have the benefit of know they've never lost to Rutgers in five tries since it joined the Big Ten.  The Boilers have struggled to shoot away from home, so it's going to be important to hit some shots, especially early. 
    • What it means for Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights (6-3 in the Big Ten, 15-5 overall) have won 14 straight home games this year, including all five conference games, and they are getting used to playing in front of sell-out crowds. They get that again tonight and want to keep things rolling. 
    • The line: Rutgers is favored by 3 points, according to VegasInsider.com
    • Purdue must-read story: Matt Painter starts his next batch of 500 games. 
    • Rutgers must-read story: Meet the Scarlet Knights, who win with defense and rebounding. 

    Upcoming Games This Week

    • WEDNESDAY
    • Northwestern at No. 14 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Indiana at No. 24 Penn State, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • THURSDAY
    • Minnesota at No. 19 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FoxSports1)
    • No. 18 Iowa at No. 15 Maryland, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • FRIDAY
    • No games
    • SATURDAY
    • Indiana at Ohio State, Noon ET (TV: ESPN)
    • No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
    • No. 25 Rutgers at Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
    • Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
    • SUNDAY
    • No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa, 1 p;m. ET (FoxSports1)

    Big Ten Standings

    Real-Time Big Ten Standings CLICK HERE

    Screenshot 2020-01-28 14.41.16

