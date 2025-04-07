Former Indiana Basketball Assistant Coach Yasir Rosemond Joins LSU Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - While former Indiana players who entered the transfer portal seek their new destinations, so do the assistant coaches who were on Mike Woodson's staff.
Yasir Rosemond, who was on Woodson's staff for all four of Woodson's seasons at Indiana, was hired by coach Matt McMahon at LSU on Monday.
“He is a talented coach, proven developer of players, and a terrific recruiter. Yasir has recruited and coached multiple NBA players throughout his successful career. His experience at Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon will benefit our program tremendously and I look forward to Coach Rosemond’s impact at LSU," McMahon said in a LSU press release.
Rosemond was a constant presence on the sideline with Woodson and Rosemond took over as temporary coach in the 2023 season when Woodson was out sick. Rosemond coached Indiana to a victory at Minnesota in his temporary stint.
Rosemond arrived in April 2021 as one of the first assistant coaches hired by Woodson. He was on-staff with Woodson and fellow assistant Kenya Hunter for all four of Woodson's seasons.
Before he was at Indiana, Rosemond had stints at Alabama (2017-19), Georgia (2014-17), Samford (2012-14) and Seattle (2011).
