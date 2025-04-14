Former Indiana Post Player Lilly Meister Is Headed To Kansas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A former Hoosier has found her new basketball home.
Lilly Meister, who played three seasons for Indiana, will continue her basketball career at Kansas. Meister made the announcement on her Instagram feed on Monday.
Her announcement was met with excitement by her former Indiana teammates. Sydney Parrish, Lenee Beaumont, Julianna LaMendola, Yarden Garzon, Henna Sandvik, Karoline Striplin and Chloe Moore-McNeil all offered words of support on her Instagram page.
Meister played 96 games for the Hoosiers over three seasons. She started 18 games. She averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds during her Indiana career.
Meister was the backup to all-time Indiana great Mackenzie Holmes during her first two seasons. Meister got key playing time in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons when Holmes missed games due to injuries. Both Holmes and Meister played through injuries at the end of the 2024 season.
Meister showed plenty of promise during her time as Holmes' understudy - her per-40-minute numbers as a reserve suggested production similiar to Holmes. Meister entered the 2024-25 season as the starter in the post for the Hoosiers as she would partner with Tennessee transfer Striplin.
Meister averaged 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in the first 13 games of the season. Included were three games where she scored 20 points, her career-high.
Once Big Ten play began, however, Meister's production fell off. Indiana coach Teri Moren criticized her lack of stamina in games and Striplin ascended to the starting role by mid-January.
Meister averaged just 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in the final 20 games of the season. She only topped double-digit scoring once in that period, though it was an important contribution as she scored 11 points in Indiana's 76-68 victory over Utah in the NCAA Tournament.
Meister will have one year of eligibility left at Kansas. The Jayhawks were 16-14 in 2025 and finished 11th in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas made the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2024, so there is recent success in Lawrence for Meister to try to build on.
Meister is the third Indiana transfer portal departure to find a new home. Garzon, Indiana's leading scorer in 2025, has transferred to Maryland. Reserve post player Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is headed to Murray State.
Lexus Bargesser, LaMendola and Sandvik have yet to make their next destination. Bargesser reportedly visited Purdue over the weekend.
Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama) and Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) have
