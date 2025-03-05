Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: What Are Tournament Scenarios For Indiana Men And Women?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's been a roller coaster week for Indiana athletics.
Indiana's men's basketball team got itself on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with wins over Penn State and Washington, but Tuesday's 73-64 loss at Oregon was a setback.
Similarly, Indiana's women's basketball team had a tough loss on Senior Night against Maryland, but rebounded with a Barn Burner Trophy win at Purdue on Sunday. Indiana has to protect its flank from other bubble teams as the Hoosiers begin the Big Ten Tournament at noon on Thursday against Oregon.
Indiana football had its Pro Day for departing players on Tuesday and will begin spring practice on Saturday.
All of that and more is discussed on the Hoosier Roundtable podcast. This week with Todd Golden and Brandon Brown.
