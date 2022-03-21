How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face Princeton in NCAA Tournament Second Round

Check out how to watch No. 3-seed Indiana women's basketball take on No. 11-seed Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Support your No. 3-seed Indiana women's basketball team as they face No. 11-seed Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be the last game played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season as Indiana will move onto the Sweet Sixteen in Bridgeport, Conn. if they defeat the Tigers.

WHO: 3-seed Indiana (23-8) vs. 11-seed Princeton (25-4)

WHEN: Monday, March 21, 2022

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

BROADCAST: ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams)

RADIO: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render)

LIVE STATS: NCAA.com

SOCIAL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3CQfYEY | IU Bloomington students free with valid ID at south lobby

FAN INFO/PARKING: https://bit.ly/3qhsGYf

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball