How to Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Face Princeton in NCAA Tournament Second Round
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Support your No. 3-seed Indiana women's basketball team as they face No. 11-seed Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.
This will be the last game played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season as Indiana will move onto the Sweet Sixteen in Bridgeport, Conn. if they defeat the Tigers.
WHO: 3-seed Indiana (23-8) vs. 11-seed Princeton (25-4)
WHEN: Monday, March 21, 2022
TIME: 8 p.m. ET
WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
BROADCAST: ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams)
RADIO: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render)
LIVE STATS: NCAA.com
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- INDIANA TO TAKE ON PRINCETON IN SECOND ROUND: The last time Indiana saw the Princeton Tigers was in 1978. This time, the stakes are higher as the No. 3-seed Hoosiers prepare to host the No. 11-seed Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- GRACE BERGER - INDIANA'S QUIET LEADER: She may not be that loud, but her competitive spirit says enough. The talented guard Grace Berger will return for her fifth year at Indiana next season, but until then Berger has more work to do and more players to lead deep into the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA CRUISES PAST CHARLOTTE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND: No. 3-seeded Indiana showed Charlotte what Big Ten basketball is all about, with the Hoosiers winning 85-51 in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 19 points, her best showing since returning from knee surgery. CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS TO PLAY CHARLOTTE IN FIRST ROUND: For the first time in program history, No. 3-seed Indiana will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. First, the Hoosiers will face No. 14-seed Charlotte, the C-USA's regular season and tournament champions, in the first round. CLICK HERE.