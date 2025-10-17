Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Scouting Report: Jason Drake’s Fit, Future
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier scholarship player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the seventh of 13, we take a look at guard Jason Drake.
How Jason Drake Fits Into Indiana’s 2025-26 Plans, and What’s Ahead
More Hoosier scouting reports
C Andrej Acimovic
F Sam Alexis
F Reed Bailey
G Tayton Conerway
F Tucker DeVries
G Nick Dorn
Where is Jason Drake from?
A journeyman, Drake has already made a handful of stops during his collegiate career. He’s an Oak Park, Michigan native, and attended Ferndale High School, before heading to Cleveland State for his freshman season.
After a relatively unsuccessful year, he transferred down to Butler Community College, and put together a solid enough season to earn another DI spot – this time at Drexel.
As a junior with the Dragons, Drake was a solid all-around contributor and started all 33 games.
A closer look at Drake's career before Indiana
At Cleveland State, Drake appeared in 16 games, but played just 5.4 minutes per game, and averaged 1.6 points per outing.
In his sophomore year at Butler Community College, his production of 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists didn’t exactly jump off the page – often the case for most players at JUCOs (minutes are usually evenly distributed among the active roster) – but he shot 42.1 percent from deep, which will catch the eye of any collegiate program.
Then, in his most recent season, he displayed his entire skill set, going for 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, proving his value at the DI level.
Jason Drake's game
A versatile offensive player, Drake can affect the game in a variety of ways on that end. As a scorer, he’s at his best shooting the rock – either from deep or in the midrange. Inside the arc, he loves a snatch-back dribble into a jumper, along with in-rhythm, one-or-two dribble pull-ups.
Still, he’s most impactful in catch-and-shoot situations when he gets his feet set from beyond the arc. Last season, he knocked down 1.2 triples on an impressive 39.6 percent. Also, he shot 86.5 percent from the free-throw line – a telltale sign that his efficiency from deep was no anomaly.
As a facilitator, he’s excellent at operating in ball-screens, and tends to make the correct read, although he can be prone to forcing passes into tight windows (2.0 turnovers per game).
Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals per outing last year, but offers little value on that end, and gets caught flat-footed way too often.
Drake is here to stay at Indiana
“I for sure plan on staying and making Indiana home in my final two years,” Drake – who has switched schools each offseason – told ISB radio on his desire to make Bloomington his final collegiate stop back in April.
Jason Drake's 2025-26 outlook
At Indiana, Drake will specialize as a spot-up shooter, while offering secondary playmaker abilities. The 6-foot-1 guard will begin the season in an off-the-bench role, giving the Hoosiers depth in the backcourt, but will have an opportunity to crack the rotation if he can develop into an average defender, and continue to grow as a downhill threat.