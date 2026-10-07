Projecting Indiana Basketball's 2027-28 Starting Lineup With Darius Wabbington

On Tuesday, five-star 2027 center Darius Wabbington committed to Indiana. He chose the Hoosiers over Illinois and Arizona. He became the first five-star prospect to pledge to the program since 2023 (Mackenzie Mgbako).

Wabbington’s commitment marked the biggest recruiting win of the Darian DeVries tenure. With his one-of-a-kind offensive versatility, Wabbington will perhaps be the cornerstone of Indiana’s offensive attack as soon as he arrives on campus.

The only question: how will he be implemented into an already-crowded Indiana frontcourt (that is, if the Hoosiers can retain the key members of that position group for another year)? Here is our way-too-early 2027-28 projected starting lineup with Wabbington in the mix:

Early projection of Indiana basketball's 2027-28 starting lineup with Darius Wabbington

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries directs his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point Guard: Markus Burton

Markus Burton, a Notre Dame transfer, is the surefire projected lead guard for the Hoosiers entering 2026-27. He can do it all from a scoring and facilitating standpoint, and, despite being undersized, Burton is a plus defender.

Again, if – and it’s always an if in this era – DeVries and Co. can get Burton to run it back in 2027-28, there wouldn’t be a question of who is owning this spot.

Shooting Guard: Prince-Alexander Moody

Ahead of this season, Prince-Alexander Moody, a freshman, isn’t viewed as a starter. He’ll have to battle in a tight backcourt room, namely against Bryce Lindsay and Darren Harris.

But expect Moody, who has already shown glimpses of stardom, to develop throughout his freshman year and eventually take over the starting backcourt reins alongside Burton come 2027-28.

Small Forward: Vaughn Karvala

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) forward Vaughn Karvala (24) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another freshman, Vaughn Karvala also won’t find himself in the first five early in the 2026-27 campaign – and likely not at all. But the expectation is for Karvala to play a key role.

And after a strong freshman campaign paired with an excellent 2027 summer – which we expect – it wouldn’t be a shock to find him in the starting lineup in his sophomore season.

Power Forward: Darius Wabbington

This one isn’t up for debate. Wabbington is that good. He’s going to come into Bloomington and not just be a Day 1 starter, but likely the engine of the offense.

His ultra-diverse skill set will allow the Hoosiers to attack defenses in so many ways. Wabbington can be a physical, interior-oriented player next to Aiden Sherrell in the paint, a floor-spacer on another and an action-initiator from the perimeter on a different occasion.

Center: Aiden Sherell

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) dribbles in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026-27 frontcourt of Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu is going to be spectacular. But a Wabbington-Sherrell combo would be otherworldly. Sherrell isn’t as versatile as Wabbington, but he’s far from a one-trick pony.

The pair could brutalize undersized frontcourts around the rim, hunt mismatches against slow-footed bigs or both step beyond the arc and give Indiana five-out spacing.

Defensively, Sherrell is an elite rim protector and agile enough to survive in most matchups. Wabbington isn’t as potent on that end, but his combination of size, length, intelligence and enough athleticism points to huge upside.

If Indiana can keep Sherrell around for the 2027-28 season, it’ll have one of the best frontcourts in the country – and very likely the toughest to prepare for.