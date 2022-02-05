How to Watch Indiana's Early Game With Illinois on Saturday

Indiana is trying to stay in the thick of the Big Ten race, and the Hoosiers get a golden opportunity to make up ground with a showdown against league-leader Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, series and coaching histories, the starting lineups and newsy nuggets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has had a week to prepare for Big Ten leader Illinois, and it's time for all that work to pay off when the two rivals meet on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Both teams are 16-5 on the season, but Illinois is 9-2 in the league and Indiana is two games back at 7-4. But the Hoosiers have won four of five games and have lost only once all season inside Assembly Hall.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Illinois at Indiana

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten at Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 in the Big Ten)

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten at Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 in the Big Ten) When : Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

: Noon ET, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 83

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 83 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 137.5.

Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 137.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Illinois was 24-7 a year ago and 16-4 in the Big Ten during the regular season. They beat Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament, and were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After beating Drexel in the first round, the Illini were upset by No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago in the second round.

Illinois is ranked No. 18 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Indiana is not ranked, but is receiving votes in both polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 24 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up eight spots after the road win at Maryland. It's their highest ranking of the season. Illinois is ranked No. 16.

Illinois-Indiana history

Illinois vs. Indiana series history: Indiana leads the overall series 93-90, but the Hoosiers have lost three in a row.

Indiana leads the overall series 93-90, but the Hoosiers have lost three in a row. Illinois vs. Indiana last meeting: Illinois beat Indiana 75-71 in overtime on Feb. 2, 2021 in Bloomington. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in Bloomington for Indiana, dating back to a loss in 2010. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers, and Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois-Indiana most recent games

Illinois' last game: Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points on 16-of-19 shooting as Illinois beat Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night in Champaign. With the win, the Illini moved into first place in the Big Ten with a 9-2 record.

Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points on 16-of-19 shooting as Illinois beat Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night in Champaign. With the win, the Illini moved into first place in the Big Ten with a 9-2 record. Indiana's last game: Indiana got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Race Thompson, including a pair of three-pointers, as the Hoosiers won their second straight road game, winning at Maryland 68-55. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and point guard Xavier Johnson tied a season-high with nine assists.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-5.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 16-5. Meet Illinois coach Brad Underwood: Brad Underwood is in his sixth season as the coach of the Fighting Illini. He has a career record of 87-61 with the program. He's led Illinois to two NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. He coaches three years at Stephen F. Austin and one year at Oklahoma State before arriving in Champaign. His career record is 196-88.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.1 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.1 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 38.7 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 38.7 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.8 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds PROJECTED ILLINOIS STARTERS:

Trent Frazier, 6-foot-2 senior guard: 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists

6-foot-2 senior guard: 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists Alfonso Plummer, 6-1 senior guard: 15.3 points, leads league in three-pointers (63).

6-1 senior guard: 15.3 points, leads league in three-pointers (63). Da'Monte Williams , 6-3 senior guard: 4.0 points, 5.7 assists, leads league in assist/turnover ratio (3.05)

, 6-3 senior guard: 4.0 points, 5.7 assists, leads league in assist/turnover ratio (3.05) Jacob Grandison , 6-6 senior forward: 10.9 points, 4.1 rebound 43.2 3-point%

, 6-6 senior forward: 10.9 points, 4.1 rebound 43.2 3-point% Kofi Cockburn, 7-0 junior center: 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds

Nuggets to know