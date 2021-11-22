LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Louisiana In Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's Game 4 of the 2021-22 college basketball for Mike Woodson and his Indiana Hoosiers. Sunday night's opponent are the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and both teams come into the game with identical 3-0 records.

Tip time is 7:30 p.m. Here's how to watch. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updating on all the action live from center court right here on press row. We'll have all the news and big plays, plus some opinion and highlights when they come available. The most recent items are on the top, so just refresh to get the latest.

Here we go:

7:47 p.m. — First media timeout and Indiana leads 10-4. We've seen all of the Trayce Jackson-Davis improvement, a move with his right hand — and a made basket — and a missed mid-range jumper from 16 feet. Nice hustle play there by Race Thompson, diving on the floor to cause a jump ball. INDIANA 10, LOUISIANA 4.

7:40 p.m. — And we're off. Indiana gets the tip. Trayce Jackson-Davis misses a shortie, but gets the rebound and scores. He was fouled as well, and converts the free throw. A quick 3-0 lead — and a made free throw!!

7:15 p.m. — The same starters for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter. They've started all four games so far this season.

7 p.m. — Indiana will be shorthanded tonight. We already knew about Trey Galloway being out. He broke his wrist on that flagrant foul last Wednesday in the St. John's game. He'll likely be out 4-6 weeks. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee is also out, nursing a calf injury. And true freshman Logan Duncomb has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

